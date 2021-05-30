Just wait

After watching Mark Levin on FOX News, he’s very upset with the anti-Semitism, the Marxist regime of the far-left in the Democratic Party, and what they’re doing to this country and the nation of Israel. I have good news for you, Mark: The good Lord, Jesus Christ, is going to take care of this, and he’s going to do it in a way that people are going to stand up and take note.

Not America

Where did America go? I was watching the news and a white van came by, and it had written right on the window “Hitler was right.” This is not America. This is not what we was all brought up to be. I blame somewhat of that on Trump. God help us all.

Clear the air

I do not understand why the City Council are being such pansies about the casino and the smoking ban. It’s not fair to all the other establishments in the St. Joseph area that had to stop their smoking. They all got used to the smoking ban, and by God, the casino can do the same thing. That smoking is the reason I never go to the casino. They probably wouldn’t even lose any business, since so many people won’t go to the casino because of the smoking.

Sad irony

The irony is the homeless thing was brought on you guys all by the Republicans. Reagan started the prison industrial complex and then he shut down the mental health hospitals. Guess where the prison is now? At the mental health hospital. You all sold your souls to build the prisons and you’re going to live with it.

Editor’s note: In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed the Community Mental Centers Construction Act, which was intended to provide federal funding for community-based mental health facilities. This helped start the process of deinstitutionalization. Many presidents after that were criticized for not providing funding for community-based treatment.

Fooling yourself

I see the Democrats are so afraid that former President Trump will run for office again, that they’re going to keep these investigations up. And that will go on for the next four years. They have to try to keep the heat on him because they know how much support he has. … Go ahead with your bogus investigations, your harassment, and pressure. You’re not fooling most Americans. You’re only fooling yourselves.