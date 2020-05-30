Tip of the hat

Everyone needs to know how wonderful, how thoughtful and hardworking our police and fire departments are in St. Joseph and the surrounding area. There are many others we should include, but we need to show them how professional they are and how much we appreciate them when we get the chance.

Budget question

With the condition that the school district’s budget is in, why on earth would they spend $92,000 to replace Bridget Blevins’ administrative job.

Send in the clowns

It’s your call has become an irrelevant circus, but the real clown show is online. I thought you guys had more class than that.

Focus on kids

How will a $92,000 communications director for superintendent of St. Joseph schools help the children, who should be the priority of the system?

Playing ball

How come we can open up all the casinos and we can open up the bars, but we can’t open up our churches or have our Mustangs ball games?

Comfort masks

I feel more comfortable shopping in stores where the employees wear masks. A store I was in this week, no masks were worn in the deli and the meat department. I could not believe there were none in the deli. The raw meat can be cooked, but the deli food is prepared there on location and is already being handled by the workers. Shame on that store for not protecting its customers.

Editor’s note: There is little evidence the virus is passed through prepared food. The mask is meant to stop person-to-person contact.

Respect the badge

One of the problems with this country is we don’t respect cops enough. If people would just respect cops for doing their job, the cops would be less enticed to do violence, and we’d have a more rounded society that isn’t divided in any way.

Different perspective

So we have 40 million unemployed and $7 trillion dollars wasted on “socialist payoffs,” according to one caller. Ask the 40 million if the $7 trillion was a wasted socialist payoff, or an emergency helping hand that put food on their table.

Thin skin

Trump’s fight with social media companies shows that he sure knows how to dish it out, but he can’t take it. It’s standard behavior for a bully.

Join the club

Major-League baseball players seem to do a lot of whining about taking a pay cut for a shortened season. They should realize the public, at some point, is willing to move on if they’re used to baseball being gone during the pandemic. These players should get on the field as soon as they can for whatever they can get. Half the country is taking a pay cut.