Hillary Clinton has a college education in telling lies, and she was at the top of her class. And the Democrats blame Donald Trump for lying? It is a way to lose our rights to speak and to try to defeat him in the upcoming election.

I think Trump is just getting completely out of hand with his mean tweets and his lies. I preferred the time in America where the president and the village idiot were two different people.

Wouldn’t it be nice if our local churches rang their bells for a full minute every Sunday at 5 p.m. in honor of all who are putting themselves at risk during this pandemic and for those 100,000 who have died as well as for all of those who serve us in so many ways. It could also be a reminder for us to pray, if that is something we choose to do, for all the sick, the unemployed and the hungry. Perhaps someone can make this happen?

I notice there’s been a few eviction notices. That’s all well and good, except for one thing — these people who are being evicted have never been tested for COVID-19. So they’re leaving this neighborhood and they’re moving to another neighborhood without being tested for COVID-19, and what are they doing? If they have it, they’re passing it on. I’m telling you, common sense has left the building, especially here in St. Joe.

I was watching the news about George Floyd. I think what that officer did was wrong, and he should be prosecuted and sent to jail for the rest of his life. But I have to give St. Joe credit for one thing — when something like that happens, they don’t riot here. They got too much other stuff to worry about now. They’re not out there rioting and looting buildings. I think the people who do that see other people rioting and think, “Well, now seems like a good time to go get a new TV.” I think that’s wrong.

I see other countries are helping their people, giving them $2,000-3,000 a month to help them survive. Yet our government here, the only thing they want to do is make a political thing about it. They don’t really care about us. Do you want to know why? Because they all have money; they don’t have to worry about it like we do. We’re all suffering and they can only turn it into a political brawl about Republicans and Democrats. I think it’s a shame.

Editor’s note: The U.S. government did distribute $1,200 to many Americans, based on income eligibility, in addition to aid for small businesses, hospitals and local governments.

I see where the city streets are going to cut the maintenance fund by $2 million for St. Joe. So what else is new?