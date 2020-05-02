Mostly about politics

Democrats like Joe Biden would no doubt like to retract their comments that “women should be believed” made during the Justice Brett Kavanaugh hearings. They would change the comment to “women who accuse conservative men of misconduct should be believed, but women who accuse liberal men of misconduct should be ignored.” Turns out it is only partly about women and mostly about politics. And where does that leave women?

Mask police

If the city is going to reopen businesses in the next few weeks, then anyone not wearing a mask should be heavily fined.

Editor’s note: The city encourages the wearing of masks but doesn’t require it.

Open it up

Why shouldn’t St. Joe want to reopen the city? Anybody who’s had to go get groceries knows the people of St. Joe don’t care that we’re in a pandemic. They hover around you, they don’t wear masks, some stores don’t have sanitizer in them. And now with what’s going on at Triumph, yeah, let’s just open up the city.

Make him register

Joe Biden should have to register as a sex offender just like everybody else. Just because they’re in the White House doesn’t make them above God. If it’s good for one, it’s good for the other. I say those people in Congress, the White House, whatever, they need to register just like an ordinary person does.

Editor’s note: Inclusion in a sex-offender registry tends to follow a conviction.

Lock it down

It will be interesting to see what Mayor Bill McMurray does now that St. Joe finally tested a small population of workers at Triumph Foods. What about the other 70,000 people there are in St. Joe? That just seems like there would be another 20,000 positive cases of coronavirus that have not been tested. St. Joe should lock it down for at least another month.

Sign a waiver

All these protesters are complaining about the states of emergency and lockdowns because they want out, to go back to work. The only people these people are thinking about are themselves. They’re not thinking about anybody else’s health or safety. So I’d make them sign (waivers) that say if anything happens to them, they can’t hold anyone else responsible — not the company, not the government; it’s completely on them.