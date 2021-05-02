One-man show

According to CNN news, during his first 100 days in office, Biden signed more than 60 executive actions, only 24 of which are direct reversals of Trump policies. Biden may talk “unity and compromise,” he is really Joe the One-Man Show.

Let them decide

Joe Biden and his leftist cronies want to pretend they’re doing everybody a favor by giving their money back to pay for preschool and college. Why don’t they just quit stealing everyone’s money to begin with, lower everyone’s taxes and let them decide what to do with their own money?

Very accomplished

After watching your speech to the nation, Joe, I realized I’d been lied to in school my whole life. I realized you have created the heavens and the earth, you discovered America, you wrote and signed the Constitution of the United States, you invented the telephone, light bulbs, computers, motor vehicles — you’ve done it all! Wake up, America.

Be constructive

It’s really sad that there are a lot of brainwashed, naïve people on Facebook. What they need to do is find a place to volunteer so they can do something constructive with their lives.

Mountain of money

Grease up the printing presses. Plant the money trees. Millions, billions, trillions. Those words roll off Biden’s tongue as though he is talking about pennies, nickels and dimes. He plans to generate the big bucks by imposing new taxes on the wealthy. Once they are drained, guess who’s next.

Herd immunity

San Diego, California, is scheduled to be 75% vaccinated in another week or two, giving them herd immunity. Back here in Buchanan County, we have 18% vaccinated. I will no longer feel sorry for anyone who gets the virus because they chose not to get the vaccine, to help themselves or others.

Fair share

Just because Joe Biden and his corrupt leftist friends are greedy, envious thieves does not mean it’s right that the rich should pay more. They should pay their fair share, and only that.

Can’t wait

The Democrat Party has moved so far to the left that I’m ashamed to admit I ever voted for one. I’ll never vote for another one. All they know how to do is lie. I can’t wait until 2022 when we can get all of them out of office, every single one.