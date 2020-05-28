Fear factor

The coronavirus really doesn’t scare me or worry me that much. What’s really scary is our government. The radical Democratic governors — my God, they scare me.

Trump’s priorities

Trump came out and made a big thing about the churches need to be open. Everyone needed to pray and they needed to be open. And he was going to override the governors if they didn’t open them. Until Sunday comes, and what does Trump do? He goes out and plays golf.

Red alert

When Democrats followed Hillary Clinton’s evil request to resist President Trump, she didn’t mention they would also need to live in denial. When you are chastised for watching Fox News, and all of Trump’s accomplishments are censored on CNN, then any good news about Trump heard on the streets by Democrats must be lies, right? Call it what you want, but this is communism, folks.

Close quarters

I had to laugh about the 10 o’ clock news Wednesday night. The mayor and the City Councilmen, all at the city council place, sitting side by side, no masks on. That place was packed. What kind of mayor do we have here?

More or less?

Michael Reagan said our all-out war against the spread of COVID has been an historic economic and social mistake for the country. He is so ignorant to call it a mistake. Even with the all-out war, 100,000 people have died. How many more would have died without the all-out war?

Out of the rubble

As the old saying goes, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. When the economy is booming and the unemployment rate is down to a record low, wouldn’t you think people would be happy? Well, only the smart ones. Wouldn’t you want these good things to go on and see how much better things can get? Just wait and see how our great president will pull us out of the rubble this virus has caused. And one last thing — if you like being poor, then vote Democrat.

Me, me, me

It’s sad to sit here and watch America wipe themselves out because of a lack of common courtesy, common sense and a love for mankind. Nobody is wearing masks, nobody is wearing gloves; they’re just running around, having a great time. It’s unbelievable.

Free stuff

I’m not condoning the actions of police, but how does looting stores that serve inner-city neighborhoods serve the interests of anyone other than those who want free stuff? It seems like they want free cigarettes more than they want justice.

Unhinged commander

If Trump was president and had access to Twitter during the Cuban Missile Crisis, we would all still be living in fallout shelters right now. When will Republicans call him out for online behavior that is unpresidential and frightening? He seems unhinged.