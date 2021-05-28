Mixed message

This is about the casino smoking. I think it’s wrong that the City Council or whoever barred all the bars and restaurants in town from having smoking inside their facility. If the people don’t want to be in there, they don’t have to be in around that smoke. And yet, I don’t smoke, but when I go to the casino to play slots, I can hardly stand to be in there because of all the smoke. So why doesn’t the City Council wake up and say these bars and restaurants can have smoking if they want it? It’s not their place to say they can or can’t have it. Let them have their rights just like they do the casinos.

Editor’s note: St. Joseph voters approved a ballot proposition in 2014 that include a casino exemption.

Farm to market

My question is, is the farmer’s market open this summer? We haven’t heard anything about it.

Editor’s note: The Pony Express Farmers’ Market is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot between Dillard’s and Woodbine Road. It is open on those particular days until the end of October.

Find a job

I’d like to respond to the caller who said they graduated college and are mad at Joe Biden because they haven’t been able to find a job in two years: You’re not trying to find a job, you’re trying to find a position. Go find a job.

Lords and ladies

Living in the United States today is like living in a feudal empire. The lords and ladies safeguard their fortune, amassing more however they can build capital. Meanwhile, they send the serfs into the fields to labor under the hot sun and build an infrastructure to support them.

Texas talk

Well, you can go to Texas and be like the Old West and carry around a gun without permit and bring it out and start shooting people. That’s the way they do it down there. I guess they think it will get them more votes. So if you want to go back to the Old West, just go to Texas.

You got schooled

To “Where’s mine?:” Stay in touch with the news. Biden’s not going to pay off college debt. That was just a big lie to get him elected.