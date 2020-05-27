Not so great

One thing I’m sure of: This will never be called the greatest generation. If a couple of months of having to stay home does them in, what would they do with a real hardship? I mean, it just boggles the mind that they’re so upset with just being in their homes for a couple months. I’ve rather enjoyed it, actually.

No choice for some

A caller said it’s a personal choice to wear or not wear a mask, and we can stay home if we are worried about going out. I’m elderly and have to get to the store. If your personal choice is not to wear a mask, then I don’t get a choice. I’m forced to wear a mask.

Trump and McMurray

I just watched a news thing about how Donald Trump is so disconnected from the United States and he doesn’t care about the American people, and I thought, “Wow! Him and Bill McMurray have something in common!” Because he absolutely doesn’t care about the citizens of St. Joe.

Basement at 1600

I would like to know, if Joe Biden gets to be president, when we have a crisis or another virus, is he going to hide in the basement like he is doing now? That is scary.

Hate to see a bad job

Well, we’re up to 100,000 dead, 40 million Americans unemployed, $7 trillion wasted on socialist payoffs by the Trump administration, and he continues to say he’s done a fantastic job with this pandemic.

Brain check

I just heard the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. Missouri health officials told everybody that was at the big pool party in south Missouri this weekend that they should shelter in place for two weeks because they were exposed to COVID. If they weren’t smart enough to stay away from the pool party, they’re surely not going to be smart enough to stay inside for two weeks.

Masked leader

Why does it bother Trump so much that Joe Biden and his wife are wearing a face mask? Is it because Biden is showing leadership?

Time to open

I think it’s terrible that they haven’t opened the libraries. Those are taxpayer-funded organizations. If bars and restaurants can be open that have much less space than the libraries, it would be so easy to do social distancing in a library. It’s a very bad excuse that the public library has decided they won’t open. We’re paying those people, they should open their doors.

Editor’s note: The Rolling Hills libraries are open, the St. Joseph Public libraries are not. They are different districts within St. Joseph.