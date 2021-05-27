Flying the flag

I would like to know why the Black Lives Matter flag has to be flown at embassies. Is this sending the wrong message to the world that this organization, a Marxist organization, is now supported by the United States government?

In their shoes

Consider this. I can understand how someone can be homeless. If you do not have a permanent address, you can’t get unemployment assistance and have a 0% credit rating. That means no job, no home, no rental. Try walking in these shoes. Think about it.

Same thing

If a violent protest at the Capitol is called an “insurrection,” shouldn’t burning a federal courthouse in Oregon be considered the same thing?

It’s on you

In response to “Where’s mine:” If you choose to go to college and you take out loans, or your parents pay for it or whatever, that’s on you, not the taxpayers. I’m not paying for your college.

Impeach him

Biden condemned Trump for talking to Putin, but now he’s doing the same thing. Maybe we should impeach him, too. He’s no better than Trump. He’s up there lying. He’s spending money like it’s made out of water. … If Trump is going to get in trouble, then Biden should, too. Investigate the Democrats, because they’re doing worse than the Republicans did.

Immunity

The Democrats say they want to get rid of qualified immunity for police officers. How do they have any immunity now? Didn’t one just get life in prison for murder?

All lives

It doesn’t matter what color or nationality you are. All lives matter. Even police lives. It’s OK for a Black man to kill a police officer though. But that police officer’s life is just as precious as the Black man’s. Get it through your heads. All lives matter.