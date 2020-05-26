In it together

If masks are scientifically shown to offer protection — and that is debatable — a person should not have the choice to not wear a mask because it makes them feel uncomfortable, unless they can demonstrate they are absolutely no risk to others. This goes for children on the spectrum all the way up to the president of the United States. We are all in this together.

Second test

Could you tell me why the people that work for Triumph, when they are off for two weeks for being positive for COVID-19, why they are not tested when they come back to see if they are negative?

Land grabs

I would like for someone to explain the difference to me of Israel annexing the West Bank and just taking it away from the Palestinians, and Russia annexing Crimea and just taking it away from the Ukrainians. Is there a difference that I’m not seeing, or what?

Grab a lawn chair

Ok, I’m tired of this government overreach. First they tell us we have to stay home to self-isolate. Now they tell us to get in the basement because there’s a tornado. But I have my rights!

Double standard

The oil companies have received $1.9 billion in federal relief intended for small businesses. Meanwhile, the Senate Republicans complain that bailing out working families will make them lazy. The GOP’s double standard when it comes to corporate welfare is a cruel joke to the American people.

Sales tax

Concerning the $20 million bond issue, why should property taxes be raised? We own are homes and worked hard to acquire them. The bridges are used by everyone, so why not a general sales tax? Everyone shares a responsibility for safety.

Crazy talk

In relation to “Budget question,” I also have a question. Why do they need two memorials? Because they already have one at 11th Street and Penn Street at the old firehouse that used to be the St. Joseph Fire Museum. And the men that lost their lives in the line of duty, they’re on there because their families bought a brick. They sold bricks to raise funds. And now we’re just going to give them $30,000 to build another one? This is crazy.

Note of discord

The only reason somebody would compare a portrait of Obama to one of Hitler is to provoke discord. Is this the level of decency we have sunk to in this country?

Question of greed

You know why COVID-19 is here? Because of greed and ignorance. When that first case hit St. Joe, Missouri, this town should have been shut down but the mayor and City Hall didn’t want to. … Now the rest of us are going to suffer over this.

Editor’s note: A prisoner at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center was the first in Buchanan County to test positive for COVID-19. That fact became public knowledge March 23. The full stay-at-home order took effect the next day.