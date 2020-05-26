In it together
If masks are scientifically shown to offer protection — and that is debatable — a person should not have the choice to not wear a mask because it makes them feel uncomfortable, unless they can demonstrate they are absolutely no risk to others. This goes for children on the spectrum all the way up to the president of the United States. We are all in this together.
Second test
Could you tell me why the people that work for Triumph, when they are off for two weeks for being positive for COVID-19, why they are not tested when they come back to see if they are negative?
Land grabs
I would like for someone to explain the difference to me of Israel annexing the West Bank and just taking it away from the Palestinians, and Russia annexing Crimea and just taking it away from the Ukrainians. Is there a difference that I’m not seeing, or what?
Grab a lawn chair
Ok, I’m tired of this government overreach. First they tell us we have to stay home to self-isolate. Now they tell us to get in the basement because there’s a tornado. But I have my rights!
Double standard
The oil companies have received $1.9 billion in federal relief intended for small businesses. Meanwhile, the Senate Republicans complain that bailing out working families will make them lazy. The GOP’s double standard when it comes to corporate welfare is a cruel joke to the American people.
Sales tax
Concerning the $20 million bond issue, why should property taxes be raised? We own are homes and worked hard to acquire them. The bridges are used by everyone, so why not a general sales tax? Everyone shares a responsibility for safety.
Crazy talk
In relation to “Budget question,” I also have a question. Why do they need two memorials? Because they already have one at 11th Street and Penn Street at the old firehouse that used to be the St. Joseph Fire Museum. And the men that lost their lives in the line of duty, they’re on there because their families bought a brick. They sold bricks to raise funds. And now we’re just going to give them $30,000 to build another one? This is crazy.
Note of discord
The only reason somebody would compare a portrait of Obama to one of Hitler is to provoke discord. Is this the level of decency we have sunk to in this country?
Question of greed
You know why COVID-19 is here? Because of greed and ignorance. When that first case hit St. Joe, Missouri, this town should have been shut down but the mayor and City Hall didn’t want to. … Now the rest of us are going to suffer over this.
Editor’s note: A prisoner at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center was the first in Buchanan County to test positive for COVID-19. That fact became public knowledge March 23. The full stay-at-home order took effect the next day.
Trump swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. He has no clue what it says.
Jdw you’re either ignorant or a liar about Obama and his faith. Which is it?
Obama 2012 National Prayer Breakfast...
“ I have fallen on my knees with great regularity since that moment -- asking God for guidance not just in my personal life and my Christian walk, but in the life of this nation and in the values that hold us together and keep us strong. I know that He will guide us. He always has, and He always will. And I pray his richest blessings on each of you in the days ahead.”
You know I can quote more
Trump 2017 National Prayer Breakfast...
“ Thank you as well to Senate Chaplain Barry Black for his moving words. And I don’t know, Chaplain, whether or not that’s an appointed position. Is that an appointed position? I don’t even know if you’re a Democrat or if you’re a Republican, but I’m appointing you for another year — the he ll with it. (Laughter and applause.) And I think it’s not even my appointment, it’s the Senate’s appointment, but we’ll talk to them. Your son is here. Your job is very, very secure, okay? (Laughter.) Thank you, Barry. Appreciate it very much.”
Trump is still struggling with the Constitution.
“.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post. .Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!
