Stumbling block

The vast majority of those people you see with the signs on the street corners are there because they can’t get a job, and they can’t get a job because most of them have drug or alcohol issues.

Time to apologize?

On May 11, Fauci said he was not confident that COVID developed naturally. And now the Biden administration and Fauci are saying it could have come from the Wuhan lab. When Trump said the same thing over a year ago, people said he was lying, he’s racist, xenophobic, etc., and he wasn’t listening to science. Will people apologize if Trump was correct all along?

Seeing red

I read the article on the graduation ceremonies, and I noticed the valedictorians and salutatorians were mentioned for Lafayette and Central high school but Benton had no mention of their valedictorian. To me, that’s quite an oversight. That person should be given some honor for that too and be acknowledged.

Editor’s note: All top graduating seniors will be highlighted in an upcoming edition.

Very afraid

I just heard that Biden is thinking about having a mask mandate in places that have OSHA rules. I hope they sue him for that. We have 50% of adults vaccinated, according to the White House. So why does he keep doing this? Because he wants to keep people afraid.

Talking points

The Tuesday editorial makes some interest points on presenting two tax issues to the voters simultaneously. Did any of your reporters ask Bill McMurray or Lee Sawyer if either was aware of the other’s plans before the announcement was made? Was this a planned collision, or simply an accident?

Time to act

When is the city or whoever is in charge going to do something about these high-speed motorcycles, trucks and cars around the city that seem to have a free reign of terror over innocent people? Within six months, we lost three people because of drag races and drugs right by my home. Something needs to be done about them.