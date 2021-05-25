City roads

The road tax has passed and is going to go up. But people in rural areas, don’t get excited now. The money all goes to St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield — the rural people get the drippings, just what’s left, which isn’t very much.

Editor’s note: Under the existing formula, 70% of funding goes to the state government, 15% to the county governments and 15% to city governments. The 70% allocated to the state is then divided up based on a formula that takes into account several different factors like miles traveled, surface area of roadways, number of bridges, etc.

Try your luck

I see the states and the government are giving away lottery and other money to people to get vaccinated. Why would you pay people who don’t want to get vaccinated money? How stupid.

Trucking challenges

On the job market nowadays, if you’re young and eager, there’s an opening for anything you want to get into. I think even if you’re old and reliable you’re not going to be unemployed. It makes me wonder about the trucking industry. You make good money but you’re working long hours with very few benefits, and I don’t think the trucking industry can compete with what other industries are offering employees.

Help yourself

I was reading It’s your call and looking at the person who said they voted for Biden just so they could get rid of their loan debt after college. You acquired that debt by attending college. You voted for a person just because he said he was going to get rid of your loans? What are you going to be like the rest of your life? Do you expect someone else to pay your bills for you too?

For the ages

Phil Mickelson, the golfer, at age 50 just showed us something. Never say never, and never give up. It is just wonderful.

Rocky horror

Who’s responsible for the Pony Express rider made out of rock on the hill going to the North End off 229? It’s in such dilapidated shape, you can’t hardly tell what it is anymore. Any chance someone’s going to clean that up a little bit?