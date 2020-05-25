Money and votes

I think it’s ridiculous that the Republicans are willing to send every American a check but not a ballot. I wonder why that is.

Budget question

I just wanted to make a comment about the budget for the city. It seems to be so tight, and yet — $30,000 to put up a memorial for the firemen? Couldn’t that wait?

In the end

What happened to the American people? They lie, they cheat, they steal. And then they apologize, or think that a deathbed confession just makes everything alright again.

A simple plan

People are acting like the government expects them to be prisoners in their own home. That’s not what they’re saying. You can go out, but wear a mask. Don’t go out in big crowds; don’t go around other people. It’s very, very simple. It’s common sense. … Nowhere did the government say, “You have to stay inside your house, bolt all the doors, and close all the windows.” The second wave of corona that’s going to hit us is going to be ten times worse, and you all better keep that in mind.

Up to present

I also read Dr. Stuber’s letter. I think he was exactly right on most subjects, and the people who wrote in opposing his letter need to update to the present.

Future plans

People refusing the commodities because they’re getting so many food stamps should think maybe they will get their food stamps cut in the future, and they could save the food they’re refusing for the future.

Explain yourselves

Why don’t the Missouri senators have to explain why they did not pass a bill which prohibits the power of eminent domain to a private entity? It was passed by the House of Representatives and sat on the desk of the Missouri Senate since February. What an atrocity.

History repeats

The HBO miniseries on the Chernobyl disaster makes for riveting TV, especially that part toward the end that makes the point that the lies and mishandling of the nuclear disaster fatally discredited Gorbachev and the entire Soviet system. I think COVID-19 will be Trump’s Chernobyl.

Then and now

To the person who complained about President Trump not unveiling Obama’s picture: During World War II, Roosevelt did not have Hitler, Tojo, or Mussolini’s picture hanging in the White House. Why would President Trump want to look at Obama all day when has done nothing but try to undermine his candidacy from the start?

Positive news

I love the story on the Savannah teenager who’s running her own bakery. I’d love to see lots more stories on small businesses and remind us of those businesses. I am so sick of stories about the coronavirus.

Essential or not?

The president said churches are essential, they need to be opened up. And where is our president on a Sunday morning? Golfing.

Not from Trump

I was reading in today’s paper that someone had written in thanking Trump for the stimulus check. This money did not come out of his pocket. He’s not giving out anything that’s free to anyone.

Don’t dismiss it

For those of you dismissing the sirens because the weather’s fine here in Buchanan County, in St. Joe: Be advised that that County can’t shut them off for specific areas. If the sirens are going off, there’s still danger in part of our area. Do not dismiss the sirens. Realize what’s going on and take cover is you need to. Just don’t dismiss it. Somewhere there’s problems in our area. Again, they can’t shut them down in certain areas. They have to set the whole county off.