Missed it

I guess the storm that was picking up at North End that destroyed some trees and some other property wasn’t newsworthy to put in the paper? I saw it on KQ2 but not in the newspaper.

Editor’s note: A story, “Crews clean up damage in North St. Joseph from microburst storm,” was published on our website Friday and in the newspaper Saturday.

Safe study

An organization called SafeWise has released a study of the safest cities in Missouri. Savannah comes in third, Maryville is 12th, and St. Joe is listed at 106. Interesting how these studies are put together.

Myself

After dealing with four different home improvement contractors who didn’t show up or wouldn’t call back, I reached my boiling point. I got on YouTube to find do-it-yourself projects, and saved myself hundreds of dollars with great results. Professional courtesy and reliability are nonexistent in today’s world.

Where’s mine?

I worked through high school and college to pay my own tuition and never did ask for a handout. But Joe Biden has promised people with student loans that he would help take care of some of their debt. I wish he would back up his word and quit talking. When is this going to take effect?

Lawless society

You know, it’s crazy. At times in this town, it seems like there are no laws. You got people riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers up and down Frederick; you got houses that are just completely falling in and yards with grass that’s 10 feet tall; and it just continues and continues and nothing ever changes.

Fed up

I am sick and tired of every corner you go to in this town, there is someone begging for money with their little signs. If you notice all the people getting on and off at the interstate every day, they’re going to work and they’re coming home and they have to look at this every day. I think they need to post signs at all these stops, “no loitering,” and if they continue to do it, they need to be arrested. Something needs to be done.