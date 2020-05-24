Back off
I bet all these people that are bashing Donald Trump cashed those stimulus checks just as soon as they got them. The man has done nothing but help me, so get off his back.
Nothing wrong
Trump and McConnell are talking about doing away with the unemployment to get people back to work. Well, I disagree with that to a point. If they’re still off work, let them draw unemployment until they are able to get back to work. There’s nothing wrong with that.
Cost of program?
I see the St. Joe School District is using a program acquired from the Springfield School District for part of its summer program. What is the cost?
Going east
Speaking to the cuts at Mosaic, has anyone asked their CEO if he should have spent that $20-25 million Downtown on an old building when he could have gone to the East Hills Shopping Center, which is now almost vacant, and set that office up? He should have thought about that.
Standing up
Kudos to the St. Joseph City Council for standing up to the sanctimonious, holier-than-thou member of the public who wants more prosecution and city tracking instead of what the council is pursuing: a reasonable approach that involves both personal responsibility and government intervention. Sorry but we don’t all have the ability to hunker down at home, collect our university pension and wait for a vaccine in 18 months. I am glad the council recognizes that.
Half a century
People all over the world have been taking hydroxychloroquine for the last 50 years or better a range of things from malaria to lupus to other issues, and yet when our president does it, you say it’s dangerous and unstable?
Fine coverage
I want to thank you for the fine coverage you’re doing on this virus, and urge everyone to pay attention and wear masks, for their sake as well as their neighbors.
Equal sentencing
In reference to the story about Lori Loughlin and her husband paying $500,000 to get their daughter into a college that they weren’t qualified for: Where are all the women’s rights people and those who cry foul when a woman is paid less and not treated equal to a man? To wit, she gets two months in prison and a $150,000 fine while he gets five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. Don’t you believe that she should be sentenced the same, or do you just argue that when it suits your needs?
“ since his first day as a presidential candidate, I have been baffled by one mystery in particular: Why do working-class white men—the most reliable component of Donald Trump’s base—support someone who is, by their own standards, the least masculine man ever to hold the modern presidency? The question is not whether Trump fails to meet some archaic or idealized version of masculinity. The president’s inability to measure up to Marcus Aurelius or Omar Bradley is not the issue. Rather, the question is why so many of Trump’s working-class white male voters refuse to hold Trump to their own standards of masculinity—why they support a man who behaves more like a little boy.” Tom Nichols via The Atlantic.
Remember when Trump used to criticize President Obama for golfing?
So far his golf trips have cost taxpayers more than $134,000,000 — 335 years of presidential salary.And how many of those millions are in the coffers of Trump businesses? He’s a con man.
HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!
2020 election---I feel a bit sorry for Joe Biden. Dementia is a slow process which begins with "mistakes" in little things. It is something which progresses and worsens as time goes by.
Like believing there were airports during the Revolution?
Going east---an old adage in business is to build where the traffic is.
Back off--despite AJ's retort, President Trump signed the relief bill. He did not have to, but he wanted to really help Americans and not just quote platitudes as the Democrats do. He has my vote.
He didn’t have to? Think about the consequences of him not signing that bill.
Equal sentencing---The feminist movement is off the tracks because of their selective application of equality. They were extremely obnoxious regarding the (false) accusations against Kavanaugh, but are very quiet regarding the accusations against Joe Biden. They are, in other words, hypocrites.
All the while you ignore the charges against Trump.
Half a century--(Trump and hydroxychoroquine)---People with Trump Derangement Syndrome will criticize anything and everything the President does. Think of the progress we could have made as a country if the Democrats had been willing to work with him. He upset their little socialist apple cart and they can't get past it.
“ I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.” Ann Coulter via Twitter.
Back off...Presidebt Lump has virtually nothing to do with the stimulus.
Half a century....people have chemotherapy administered to them as well. Not for anything not cancer.
double negative
“ Trump is unhinged, unfit, incompetent, lazy and a total failure as President. His weekend desecrations of the Presidency and moral failures as a leader are profound. He is despicable. What exactly is it his defenders are defending at this point? What case can there be for 4 more?” - Steve Schmidt via Twitter.
The “Dems want socialism” argument needs to be followed by facts.
Trump is a patriot who puts America above the "swamp" of career politicians and unhinged government bureaucrats. He gave up a lot to serve as President. He rebuilt our economy----improved the lives of African-Americans (something the Democrats never did). He revamped our military to return its strength in a hostile world. He is the only President to stand-up to foreign leaders instead of trying to "appease" them as did his predecessor. He puts America first---and it has been returning to its former greatness under his leadership. He has my vote.
In what way did he rebuild our economy and improve the lives of African Americans? How does standing up to foreign leaders put America first?
