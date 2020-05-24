Back off

I bet all these people that are bashing Donald Trump cashed those stimulus checks just as soon as they got them. The man has done nothing but help me, so get off his back.

Nothing wrong

Trump and McConnell are talking about doing away with the unemployment to get people back to work. Well, I disagree with that to a point. If they’re still off work, let them draw unemployment until they are able to get back to work. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Cost of program?

I see the St. Joe School District is using a program acquired from the Springfield School District for part of its summer program. What is the cost?

Going east

Speaking to the cuts at Mosaic, has anyone asked their CEO if he should have spent that $20-25 million Downtown on an old building when he could have gone to the East Hills Shopping Center, which is now almost vacant, and set that office up? He should have thought about that.

Standing up

Kudos to the St. Joseph City Council for standing up to the sanctimonious, holier-than-thou member of the public who wants more prosecution and city tracking instead of what the council is pursuing: a reasonable approach that involves both personal responsibility and government intervention. Sorry but we don’t all have the ability to hunker down at home, collect our university pension and wait for a vaccine in 18 months. I am glad the council recognizes that.

Half a century

People all over the world have been taking hydroxychloroquine for the last 50 years or better a range of things from malaria to lupus to other issues, and yet when our president does it, you say it’s dangerous and unstable?

Fine coverage

I want to thank you for the fine coverage you’re doing on this virus, and urge everyone to pay attention and wear masks, for their sake as well as their neighbors.

Equal sentencing

In reference to the story about Lori Loughlin and her husband paying $500,000 to get their daughter into a college that they weren’t qualified for: Where are all the women’s rights people and those who cry foul when a woman is paid less and not treated equal to a man? To wit, she gets two months in prison and a $150,000 fine while he gets five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. Don’t you believe that she should be sentenced the same, or do you just argue that when it suits your needs?