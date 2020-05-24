placeholder_itsyourcall.jpg
Buy Now

Back off

I bet all these people that are bashing Donald Trump cashed those stimulus checks just as soon as they got them. The man has done nothing but help me, so get off his back.

Nothing wrong

Trump and McConnell are talking about doing away with the unemployment to get people back to work. Well, I disagree with that to a point. If they’re still off work, let them draw unemployment until they are able to get back to work. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Cost of program?

I see the St. Joe School District is using a program acquired from the Springfield School District for part of its summer program. What is the cost?

Going east

Speaking to the cuts at Mosaic, has anyone asked their CEO if he should have spent that $20-25 million Downtown on an old building when he could have gone to the East Hills Shopping Center, which is now almost vacant, and set that office up? He should have thought about that.

Standing up

Kudos to the St. Joseph City Council for standing up to the sanctimonious, holier-than-thou member of the public who wants more prosecution and city tracking instead of what the council is pursuing: a reasonable approach that involves both personal responsibility and government intervention. Sorry but we don’t all have the ability to hunker down at home, collect our university pension and wait for a vaccine in 18 months. I am glad the council recognizes that.

Half a century

People all over the world have been taking hydroxychloroquine for the last 50 years or better a range of things from malaria to lupus to other issues, and yet when our president does it, you say it’s dangerous and unstable?

Fine coverage

I want to thank you for the fine coverage you’re doing on this virus, and urge everyone to pay attention and wear masks, for their sake as well as their neighbors.

Equal sentencing

In reference to the story about Lori Loughlin and her husband paying $500,000 to get their daughter into a college that they weren’t qualified for: Where are all the women’s rights people and those who cry foul when a woman is paid less and not treated equal to a man? To wit, she gets two months in prison and a $150,000 fine while he gets five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. Don’t you believe that she should be sentenced the same, or do you just argue that when it suits your needs?

(18) comments

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“ since his first day as a presidential candidate, I have been baffled by one mystery in particular: Why do working-class white men—the most reliable component of Donald Trump’s base—support someone who is, by their own standards, the least masculine man ever to hold the modern presidency? The question is not whether Trump fails to meet some archaic or idealized version of masculinity. The president’s inability to measure up to Marcus Aurelius or Omar Bradley is not the issue. Rather, the question is why so many of Trump’s working-class white male voters refuse to hold Trump to their own standards of masculinity—why they support a man who behaves more like a little boy.” Tom Nichols via The Atlantic.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Remember when Trump used to criticize President Obama for golfing?

So far his golf trips have cost taxpayers more than $134,000,000 — 335 years of presidential salary.And how many of those millions are in the coffers of Trump businesses? He’s a con man.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!

Report Add Reply
bigoak

2020 election---I feel a bit sorry for Joe Biden. Dementia is a slow process which begins with "mistakes" in little things. It is something which progresses and worsens as time goes by.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Like believing there were airports during the Revolution?

Report Add Reply
bigoak

Going east---an old adage in business is to build where the traffic is.

Report Add Reply
bigoak

Back off--despite AJ's retort, President Trump signed the relief bill. He did not have to, but he wanted to really help Americans and not just quote platitudes as the Democrats do. He has my vote.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

He didn’t have to? Think about the consequences of him not signing that bill.

Report Add Reply
bigoak

Equal sentencing---The feminist movement is off the tracks because of their selective application of equality. They were extremely obnoxious regarding the (false) accusations against Kavanaugh, but are very quiet regarding the accusations against Joe Biden. They are, in other words, hypocrites.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

All the while you ignore the charges against Trump.

Report Add Reply
bigoak

Half a century--(Trump and hydroxychoroquine)---People with Trump Derangement Syndrome will criticize anything and everything the President does. Think of the progress we could have made as a country if the Democrats had been willing to work with him. He upset their little socialist apple cart and they can't get past it.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“ I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected.” Ann Coulter via Twitter.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Back off...Presidebt Lump has virtually nothing to do with the stimulus.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Half a century....people have chemotherapy administered to them as well. Not for anything not cancer.

Report Add Reply
bigoak

double negative

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“ Trump is unhinged, unfit, incompetent, lazy and a total failure as President. His weekend desecrations of the Presidency and moral failures as a leader are profound. He is despicable. What exactly is it his defenders are defending at this point? What case can there be for 4 more?” - Steve Schmidt via Twitter.

The “Dems want socialism” argument needs to be followed by facts.

Report Add Reply
bigoak

Trump is a patriot who puts America above the "swamp" of career politicians and unhinged government bureaucrats. He gave up a lot to serve as President. He rebuilt our economy----improved the lives of African-Americans (something the Democrats never did). He revamped our military to return its strength in a hostile world. He is the only President to stand-up to foreign leaders instead of trying to "appease" them as did his predecessor. He puts America first---and it has been returning to its former greatness under his leadership. He has my vote.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

In what way did he rebuild our economy and improve the lives of African Americans? How does standing up to foreign leaders put America first?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.