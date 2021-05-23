Mideast strike

Why did Biden call upon Israel to stop defending itself when it was Hamas that initiated the aggression and continues it?

Biden’s blunder

The people who cried for years that Trump was in bed with Putin are now going to make excuses for the fact that Biden has just given the control of all natural gas going to Europe to Putin.

Vote them out

After watching all the un-American cowards in Washington, I will be voting every incumbent out of office and I hope everyone will, too.

Dull and duller

Biden called the Coast Guard class “dull.” Has he looked in a mirror lately?

Parks money

The City Council wanted to have a sales tax for the parks. I’d like to know how the parks are financed now.

Editor’s note: The parks department gets about $3 million from real estate taxes, $2.5 million from user fees at parks facilities and around $1 million from the city’s general fund.

Support for Israel

On the 11-day war in Israel: Evidently Biden threatened to withdraw the funds that we give them to support their government, and they are using our military equipment to do the damage. I think it’s time we either support Israel, or they become a nation that isn’t so lopsided.

Other people’s money

I am shocked to read about our president and vice president giving so little of their vast income to charity. Biden donated $30,704 — or 5% of his income — and one-third of that went to his son’s foundation. The vice president donated $27,006, or 1.6% of her income. It seems they are only generous and compassionate when spending our tax dollars. What hypocrites.

Hoodwinked

I voted for Joe Biden, and I’m sorry that I did. I was under the impression that he was going to help with school loans, and that has not gone through, just like all the jobs he promised. I am still unable to find a job two years after I graduated with a college degree. Come on, Joe. Get with it.