Talk, talk

Would you go to the emergency room and have the administrator of the hospital come down and tell you what you need to do for your illness? That’s what we’re doing in this country. We’re going through a pandemic and instead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which stopped Ebola and SARS, that should be telling us how to work through this, we aren’t paying any attention to them. We’re listening to President Donald Trump because he won’t let them talk, unless he tells them what to say.

Ballot information

For many who will be voting by absentee ballot, it would be helpful if the News-Press would soon publish statements by school board candidates, as well as information about other issues on the ballot.

Behind the mask

What is wrong with the state of Michigan that they let Trump flaunt the law, like he always does, going into that Ford plant without a mask? The attorney general said everybody must wear masks. They are just reinforcing Trump’s mindset that he is totally above the law.

Remember the sacrifice

I thought the editorial on major livestock production and the bottleneck was very good. Also, I hope this shows us that a couple of mega plants are highly vulnerable, and everything that Smithfield is doing now is going overseas instead of staying here.

On another subject, I want everyone to remember what Memorial Day is about. It’s not all about barbecue and beer. It’s about people who sacrificed greatly — maybe everything — so we could have that choice.

Polling sites

They’re talking about the election and my question was how many locations have changed since last time? They changed a bunch of locations last time.

Editor’s note: The Frazier Church site is changing to the Gower Fire Station for this election, but all other polling locations are unchanged from the March election in Buchanan County.

Vindictive man

It’s unbelievable that Trump is refusing to unveil former President Barack Obama’s portrait at the White House, breaking a 40-year tradition. I don’t see how anyone can respect this small, petty, vindictive, little man. We need to vote him out in November.

GOP dog catcher

I really and truly believe the left-wing liberal Democrats are and have been trying to destroy this country so they can have their little socialist utopia. God help us if a Democrat gets elected dog catcher, let alone president. We need to replace all the Democrats with good, solid, conservative Republicans.

Every word counts

In reference to “Look again”: You can’t really expect the Trump-haters to read the paper. They just prefer to remain ignorant.

Brick by brick

What’s the story with the old Cracker House on Main Street? I thought it was ordered torn down, but there are still walls standing amidst the general pile of rubble. It’s a bigger mess now than it ever was.