Stock gains
After reading Dr. Stuber’s letter to the editor, I was just sitting here wondering if Dr. Stuber has any money invested in 401(k)s or whether he’s bought stock or anything like that. I’m sure if he did have any, he saw that in the past year or two the dollar amount has increased. I wonder if he gave any of that back because President Donald Trump is such a terrible person?
Four more
In reply to Dr. Stuber: Even with your exquisite use of the English language, you still sound like the angry little boy on the playground who’s upset because there’s a new kid in town. The kid who’s not going to join your clique, and certainly isn’t going to go down to the swamp. So you better pull up your big-boy pants and get ready for another four years.
Just a title
There is nothing more pathetic than a person using his or her professional title to influence or brainwash people. The local Trump-hating physician is full of hot air. I wouldn’t call a 10,000-point gain in the stock market and record low unemployment grounds for calling our president a laughingstock.
Compare, contrast
Hey, Dr. Stuber — who was a bigger embarrassment? President Trump, who acts like a typical New Yorker, or Bill Clinton, who used the White House as a brothel?
Strong military
What kind of fruitcake believes our country can survive without a strong military? It costs a ton of money to keep up with the latest weapons and technology. What happens when the United States is not the aggressor? Are we supposed to just hold up our hands and surrender? Sometimes war is necessary, but there are some narrow-minded people who think they know better.
Just a stunt
The Democrats have pushed phony Russian investigations, a phony Ukrainian investigation, a phony impeachment and they claim they were looking out for the best interests of the country, and here it all turns out it was nothing but a political stunt. Now those same Democrats are raising hell because the Republican-controlled Senate is subpoenaing Joe Biden’s son Hunter, saying it’s a political stunt. Isn’t that amazing?
Lesser evil
I see Trump is going after former President Barack Obama instead of taking care of business. He should consider why he got elected president in the first place. It wasn’t on his own merits; it was because no one wanted Hillary Clinton. So he better remember why he got in there, and the Democrats better find someone better than Biden to run for president if they expect to have a chance.
(5) comments
Even if it’s a possibility......
“ I'm not sure why this is so hard to understand. If you have the measles and a doctor tells you, "Don't go to church because you might infect a woman who is pregnant," you don't rail at your doctor for "impinging on your freedom...."
Just a stunt...what legitimate interest does the Senate have in Hunter Biden? See if you can answer that question without his dads position (political) coming into your answer.
Stock gains...Trump supporters don’t get it. If you think 401k accounts only did well in the last couple of years, you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about.
Brothel? Good grief Trump supporters are just not smart.
HALF of Fox News viewers believe Bill Gates is plotting to use a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to implant microchips in people & track their movements.
only 26% say that's false.
