Look again

The News-Press didn’t even print that President Donald Trump is taking a dangerous drug not even approved for preventing or treating coronavirus. The paper is trying to hide the fact that he is a dangerous and unstable leader.

Editor’s note: An Associated Press story with the headline “Trump says he’s taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus” was published on the top of Page B6 of Tuesday’s News-Press.

Coat of arms

A few years ago I was accused of being a racist by a couple of my co-workers because I had a coffee mug at work with my family coat of arms on it. My coat of arms was registered centuries ago, and one of its uses was to help identify the dead on the battlefield by looking at the symbols on the soldier’s shield. It was like wearing dog tags. Would someone please explain to me how that is racist?

In a fit

Liberals are having a fit because Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine, and I have to wonder, is the reason because they’re afraid it’s going to kill him, or is it because they’re afraid he’s actually going to stay alive?

Living with brains

I’m so confused by this sentiment that wearing a mask is “living in fear.” If you wear a seat belt, are you living in fear? If you put on sunscreen, are you living in fear? If you wear a bicycle helmet, are you living in fear? Smart living is not “living in fear.”

Skill set

Conservatives are going back to work while liberals do what liberals do, and that’s sit at home and draw government checks.

Do the math

How many of the people who are complaining about the odds of getting coronavirus go out and buy lottery tickets, where the odds of winning are much lower?

Bolt from the sky

To the person who thinks they have a better chance of getting struck by lightning than catching the virus, I don’t think there have been nearly 100,000 people in the United States dead in the course of 10 weeks because of lightning strikes.

Appreciating teachers

I believe many parents today have a much greater appreciation for teachers than they did before the pandemic.

A resemblance

Let me get this straight. Mosaic can lose $25 million per year for five years in their ill-fated venture to enter the Kansas City market, and nobody says a word. Now, they go eight weeks with less than maximum capacity and they want to lay off people? I’m beginning to wonder if they have the same board Missouri Western has.

Calling all cars

Where are the police? Cars and motorcycles are racing up and down 28th Street from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. like it was the Belt Highway.

Mixed messages

The White House is flipping out about how close the coronavirus is getting to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and they’re tightening restrictions while telling you to go back to work and send your kids back to school.