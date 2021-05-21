Rule of law

Representative Liz Cheney has repeated over and over that she voted to impeach President Trump the second time “to uphold the rule of law and the Constitution.” Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution states that impeachment is for the removal of a president from office. Since Trump had already left office, her vote was against the rule of law. She would make an excellent Democrat.

For sale

I saw a sign that read “For Sale, United States. Cheap. No checks, cash only. For more information, contact Joey.”

Stay out

A cartoon showed Biden sleeping while Israel and Palestine’s leaders rant and rave at each other. That is good. We finally got out of Bush’s 20-year Afghanistan war and we don’t need to get in another one.

Homeless population

I swear, every day after sundown, St. Joe turns into the “Night of the Living Homeless.”

Not a dime

With all the places around St. Joseph hiring, why do we have people on the corners with signs? Maybe the employers should go to these corners and hire these people on the spot. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t be working, and I won’t give them a dime of my money.

Fiscal note

Please correct me if I’m wrong, but when we voted to expand Medicaid, wasn’t there something in there that said there would be no additional cost to Missouri residents by doing so?

Editor’s note: It said there would be no increase in taxes. The ballot language also said that state government entities are estimated to have one-time costs of $6.4 million and an unknown annual net fiscal impact by 2026 ranging from increased costs of $200 million to savings of $1 billion.

Where’s the coverage?

People vilified Trump and said he didn’t replenish the health care stockpile and that’s why there were supply shortages at the coronavirus outbreak. But Biden takes $850 billion meant to rebuild the strategic national stockpile and gives it to illegal immigrants, and the mainstream media doesn’t say a word. They’re hypocrites. What are they going to say if a pandemic happens in the future and the stockpile was not replenished under Biden? Are they going to condemn him like they did Trump?

Editor’s note: You are correct that, broadly speaking, the news item did not get much coverage. A very quick online search shows that Politico and the New York Post had that story.