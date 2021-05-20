Pot and kettle

Isn’t it a bit hypocritical given FOX News’ history on the subject for any FOX correspondent, male or female, to comment on any sexual harassment situations coming up at Microsoft right now? It can happen at any large organization, but the last place that should be condemning Microsoft is FOX News.

Happy hour

I’ve invented a new cocktail called the Jen Psaki Circleback. Ingredients include: A generous portion of pre-screened, namby-pamby questions; a large shot of fabricated truths; a pinch of plausible deniability; a large splash of puppet politics; served in a chilled glass of political devisiveness filled with my-way-or-the-highway ice cubes.

Taking sides

Geraldo Rivera, after watching you on Sean Hannity on May 19 defend the Palestinians and Hamas for shooting rockets into Israel, my guess would be that during Vietnam you supported the North Vietnamese while American troops fought and died to support the government of South Vietnam.

Parks tax

I’m calling about this park tax. I don’t think we should have it. They ought to get it to fix the streets or something like that. People don’t take care of the parks, even the city doesn’t take care of them. But they want the money and that’s all it is. That’s ridiculous.

Face it

I was reading “Not so funny” and the school prank at Central. I’m sorry, reader, you might as well face it. Those kids up there, if they go to Central, they get away with everything.

For China

Concerning “Land grab,” my guess is that Biden wants to get 30% of the cropland and 30% of the coastline together to give it to the Chinese. What’s your guess?

Square and round

I have never heard of Communist Republicans, but apparently someone who wrote to the News-Press has. Sorry, but the two words don’t go together. It’s like trying to put a square peg into a round hole.