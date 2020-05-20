Choices matter

I see people saying, “it’s your choice to wear a mask.” Yeah, it’s your choice whether you live or die. Wear the mask.

Give it a try

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked for the guy who’s investigating him to be fired. And don’t you know, they fired him. When I was being investigated for something once when I was younger, I didn’t know I could have just called the police station and told them to take the detective off the case.

From the earth

They keep talking about the cattle crisis, which is a crying shame. But don’t worry. They’re going to make us these little plant-based, protein hamburgers. Everything’s going to be grain based.

More dirt

I agree with “Dirty water.” Those people are 100% right. Got my sewer bill, and an increase of $19. At a time when people are out of work, have no money, in a crisis, and the people sitting down there want to raise the sewer rates? I think it is outrageous. … Come on, St. Joe, don’t make it worse for the people that live here.

Peas in a pod

I would like to know how President Donald Trump could accuse former President Barack Obama of being the worst president ever when actually Trump is the worst.

Mystery solved

To “Token mystery”: Those tokens were used back when almost everything was paid in cash. Taxes were a portion of a penny, not even a full penny. So you had four different colored tokens. Each one of those were like a half, a fifth, a quarter percent of the penny. So that’s what the tokens were used for.

Get the facts

In response to “It’s a charade”: You really should get your facts straight before you open your pie hole. This bailout has nothing to do with pension funds for teachers. If you would research, you’d find out the state of Missouri has its own pension fund, which it takes care of, which is supplied and paid for by teachers, and has nothing to do with tax dollars or anyone else helping to pay it.

Blissful ignorance

I can tell you why that person didn’t list any constitutional laws. It’s because he or she doesn’t know any of them.

Radio silence

I get emails from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and different organizations around the world. Missouri is known as a hotspot for COVID-19. I was just wondering why we don’t hear about it in the news? Why is our mayor and the governor and everything downplaying this? The CDC also says there are a lot more cases in Missouri than what is being reported.

Candidate quandary

We have a school board election coming up soon. I know nothing about the candidates or their stand on issues. I hope the paper will do an article about all of the candidates.