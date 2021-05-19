Familiar names

I think we should rename the Debate page the Ben Pecora and Larry Finchpaugh articles. Give them their own columns. They seem to be in the News-Press more than the mayor.

Editor’s note: After a writer has a letter submitted, that person has to wait 21 days for another. Both Pecora and Flinchpaugh met that standard in their last submissions. We welcome signed letters from other readers.

Leftovers

We don’t even have half the people in the United States vaccinated, and now Biden is talking about giving vaccines away to foreign countries. Shouldn’t you take care of your own people first and then see if there are any leftovers?

Get the weeds

I was just wondering if the prisoners at Buchanan County are going to start back on their weed patrol and trash patrol along the highways and the roadways since the mask mandate has been lifted and taken care of so you no longer have to wear masks. It would be nice to have some of these weeds cut down and some of the trash removed.

Can’t stop the rain

I just went by the water-filled ditch on Pear Street where five people lost their lives recently. And guess what? The ditch is full of water again. As a matter of fact, both sides of the street have ditches filled with water. Did MoDOT go out of business?

Third country

Prince Harry called our First Amendment “bonkers.” He is a man without a country. Does he really want to be a man without two countries?

Land grab

I bet a lot of people don’t know that Biden is pushing something called “30-30.” He wants to take 30% of cropland out of production, along with commandeering 30% of the coastline. What is he trying to do? Bankrupt everybody?

Not so funny

I am wondering why not one single word has been printed about all the damage done to Central High School last Thursday night during senior prank. We, the taxpayers, need some answers and an investigation.

Editor’s note: We reached out to the school district and here is what the spokeswoman said: “The prank involved more clean-up types of activities than damage or vandalism as some have called it. Last Friday the principal had members of the senior class clean up parts of the campus as a result of the Thursday evening senior prank, as well as some of the maintenance workers.”