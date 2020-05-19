Taking risks

To the person comparing getting hit by lightning to catching this virus, I want to know, do you send your children out to play in lightning storms? When there’s a big storm and lightning hitting trees all around, do you tell your kids, “Oh, go on out and play! You’ve got a 700,000 chance not to be struck by lightning!” If you do, you’re a mighty poor parent. Think about that.

Words and actions

If it’s so safe to go back to work, why do the Republicans want to grant businesses immunity from liability if workers get sick and die? Hmm. I wonder.

Always 20/20

I’m impressed with the Democrats and how exact their hindsight is in relation to the present pandemic. I hope someday the Republicans and all the rest of us can have that insightful gift. Or maybe, if all of us could have this gift at the beginning of a problem, that would really help us out.

Lesser evil

If you hate wearing a mask, you’re really not going to like the ventilator.

Save the city

I see they want to have a South Side parade. First of all, we have to have more police officers and they have to be paid, and when the parade’s over, the city has to clean the streets. That all costs money. I’d rather see the money spent feeding the children and helping the homeless. We don’t need a parade right now; we need to save the city some money, and try to do something to save the state.

Take your pick

I think this virus deal is no more dangerous than riding down the highway with everyone texting while driving. Both of them are dangerous and can kill you. You just take your pick on what you decide to do.

Generation gap

The great World War II generation would be ashamed of us. They rationed food, bought war bonds and planted victory gardens to support the war effort — and we are too selfish to wear masks to protect each other. We’ve lost any sense of responsibility.

Price points

I read the article about the beef crisis. You talk about the average price of beef going up to $5.71 a pound, but I’ve heard reports it’s being sold for $6.08 a pound at the local stores here. I thought the president and the government said there wasn’t supposed to be any price gouging going on? Someone needs to look into this.

Editor’s note: Average is an average for a series of numbers. It doesn’t mean every single package of meat is sold at that same price.

Party affiliation

Did you also know that Bill Gates is a Democrat? That should scare you more than the virus.

Inside job

In regard to the newest $3 trillion stimulus bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is famous for saying, “Let’s vote this bill in so we can see what’s in it.” She should now become famous for saying, “Let’s vote for this bill. I put everything I could in it.”

Cuomo for president

The more I watch television, the more I wish Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York was our president. He just makes sense, seems to have an understanding and doesn’t try to whitewash things or blame someone else.