Papers, please

I have a question for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats: If you are on board and agree that we need to carry our papers on us regarding coronavirus, surely you would have no problem with showing proper ID to prove you are a United States citizen in order to vote?

Really funny

This is to all you people making fun of President Donald Trump: If the Democrats get in office, you will wish you had something to laugh about. It won’t be good, I can tell you that.

Question of speed

I keep seeing calls about “the president lied and people died,” which is utter nonsense. I don’t ever remember when 60,000 people died from the flu all these years anyone ever blaming another president for that. But somehow, it’s this president’s fault because of something that occurred that had nothing to do with him. He acted faster than anybody else and now the Democrats are trying to change what happened, saying, “Oh yeah, he didn’t act fast enough or far enough,” which is totally ridiculous.

Playing through

If the American people cannot see the hypocrisy of all these people who are so revered by them, we are in big trouble. Just a few hours before Michelle Obama’s warning to people in D.C. to stay sheltered in place and only go out for necessities, her revered husband was out playing golf. What hypocrisy.

Voting rights

I see Kansas can’t require voters to show citizenship proof, and I understand that in order to vote, you have to be a citizen of the United States. So I don’t understand if you’re not allowed to ask for citizenship proof, how are you going to know who can vote and who can’t? According to the Constitution, you cannot vote unless you’re a citizen. Requiring people to show proof, I don’t know how that can be illegal.

Souls for sale

When a political party becomes so desperate that they will say anything and do anything and expose their underhanded, dirty deeds on live TV and then deny it — unbelievable. Those who allow and support this kind of insanity are either stupid or incoherent. You Democrats will stoop to any level to remove Trump. Have you tried selling your souls? Because that is all you have left.