Cold facts

Why is it so hard for people to hear the cold, hard facts about this coronavirus? Please listen to the scientists and doctors. Every life is precious, especially that of a child just beginning its life. And the lives of doctors and nurses who are taking care of us. We don’t need to die because of incompetence.

Dirty water

You know, I can’t understand why our water bill is $32 and our sewer bill is $60 plus. How can more water go out than comes in?

Masks on

I thought they weren’t going to raise the sewer bill with everyone not having a job right now during the pandemic, but I just got my new sewer bill and it’s raised $6. The council and whoever’s running that sewage department ought to have masks on, too, because they’re a bunch of robbers.

Fires, looting

Isn’t it funny how we had all those armed protesters in Michigan, some of them even carrying swastikas, and not one reported act of violence, yet any time you hear of a group of Antifa protesters getting together there’s always fires and looting.

Name some laws

I would like to respond to the person who accused President Donald Trump of breaking all the constitutional laws. I wish they would be specific and name which constitutional laws he broke. Name some laws. Trump has not broken any.

Do as he does

Trump keeps saying testing is overrated. Then why is everyone in the White House being tested every day?

Token mystery

I wish Terry Jordan would do an article about those old red and green tokens we used to use, they were a fraction of a cent, I think a half cent. They were everywhere and then all of a sudden they just disappeared. But I was too young at the time to remember exactly what they were for or why.

Coconut radio

A reminder to all of those who remember the “Gilligan’s Island” show: They all survived because they listened to the professor, not the millionaire.

Under control

Since this virus is so infectious, and with almost 500 infected at Triumph, I expected the number of cases here to go way up because of their family members, but so far this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Business decision

No shoes, no shirt, no service was not a violation of your freedoms. Neither is no mask, no service.

Vote by mail

If it’s safe to mail tax refunds, Social Security checks, stimulus checks, draft registrations, prescription drugs, passports, your driver’s license or the actual ID you use to vote, then it’s safe to vote by mail.

Stupidity vaccine

We have to protect the president of the United States because he has to run this country under every given situation. ... The president must be protected at all costs because he must be here to run the country. We can’t just run amok in situations such as this. It’s a shame there hasn’t been a vaccine invented for stupidity.