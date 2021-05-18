Plenty of property

I’m not quite understanding the problem of the Community Action Partnership wanting to put six tiny houses for the homeless on the southeast side of town. I don’t understand why we can’t find property when Mosaic has always stepped up saying they want to help the homeless. They own lots of property, why can’t they donate some property out by the hospital to put these tiny houses on? Or is that not feasible?

Judgement day

Those in the Biden administration have lost sight of what sin is and replaced it with idealism, Marxism, socialism and whatever fits their liberal agenda. Those who voted for this chaos should be shaking in their boots, not only on Judgement Day but now. What a mess this country is in, and we haven’t seen anything yet.

Follow the law

For years now, I’ve been hearing that we need immigration reform, it’s broken, etc. I think that just enforcing our immigration laws would be a start, really enforcing them to the letter of the law. And I think it’s time for the United States government to give refunds back to everybody who did follow the law, and paid fees, hired attorneys, who did it according to the law. Or the people coming across now for free getting dispersed all over this country, they need to be sent back.

Positive news

I appreciated Alonzo Weston talking about the new job teaching an old newspaper man fresh tricks. We were glad to hear from him again, and to hear his upbeat outlook on his new position. So much negativity these days, it’s lovely to see something positive.

Power in numbers

Night is day, and day is night is the type of brainwashing the left has been pushing. Logic and common sense no longer exist, as long as you can conjure up enough people to play along. The left’s “power in numbers” scheme seems to be included in everything they do.

Cutting room floor

I want to know why some calls don’t go in the paper and who makes that decision. It should be if you call in, it goes in the paper.

Editor’s note: We don’t have room in the paper to publish all of the call in submissions received. We make no guarantee, but your call has a better chance of running if it’s succinct, audible and refrains from personal attack. If you really want your thoughts in the paper, consider a signed letter to the editor. We publish a much higher percentage of those.

Liz in ‘24

As a lifelong Republican, I will vote for Liz Cheney as president in 2024.

Expert advice

I was just wondering if anyone knows how much money the mayor and City Council spent on having the Stone Planning consulting firm tell them that the city of St. Joseph using Krug Park as a venue could not compete with Kansas City when all the rest of us knew that all along.