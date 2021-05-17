They did it

No more lectures about cancel culture from the idiots that are canceling Liz Cheney for simply telling the truth.

Money for nothing

This is about the boondoggle at Krug Park. The City Council approved, what, $275,000 in March? They’re giving that one company $25,000 a month for six months without even having a venue to perform in? And it goes through August? How much is this council going to do that gets swept under the carpet before anything is done about these decisions?

Red glare

I see President Biden is sending $10 million to the Palestinians. Boy, they can buy a lot of rockets for Hamas for that.

Profit principle

The panhandlers on street corners are successful. They do it because it works. If nobody gave them money, then they would quit hanging out on the street corners.

Tiny houses

Pandering is definitely a problem here. On every intersection, you have guys out there like “Homeless” and “Anything will help.” And then you look and see they have about $1,500 worth of tattoos on their arms. I saw one girl out there who was on her cellphone and begging for money. Then I see that the tiny houses might be a solution for the homeless issue. Go ahead and put them in these tiny houses, have them inspected, and if they start tearing them up — guess what, it’s back to the Missouri River.

Mideast money

I wonder what that idiot in the White House thinks he’s doing. He’s going to send over $100 million taxpayers’ dollars to Palestinians, he says “to buy peace” but you and I know they’ll use it against Israel. He needs to read the Bible, which tells us the Lord will bless those who bless Israel, and curse those who curse it.

Not your right

To “Our right:” It is our right to vote for this and that, and hope that it makes it through. But it is not our right to sit on our backsides and want things given to us by asking other people to work more hours, pay higher taxes, so we can have ‘“our right.” If you want the right to Medicaid, get a job, get insurance through your employer, and you will have your right.

Editor’s note: The expansion of Medicaid would cover adults who earn income but make too much for Medicaid eligibility but don’t make enough for subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.