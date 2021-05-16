A Republic
To “Save our democracy” and everyone like you: When are you going to learn the United States is not a democracy? It is a republic. “To which it stands.” Get this through your head.
Waste of time
Why do they allow voters to vote on something and allow it to be put on the ballot when they have no intention of following through on the results?
Still thankful
I’d like to remind people that during the height of the pandemic, we were thanking all the essential workers, the nurses, the police. But now that the pandemic is winding down, it’s important that we should still thank those essential workers and police officers if you should happen to see one.
Our right
The voters in Missouri voted for the expansion of Medicaid. The Republican-led legislature will not provide the funding, so now the governor has dropped the plans to expand it. What I don’t understand is why people aren’t protesting against this. It is our right to vote for something we want and the Republicans are trying everything in their power to keep us from getting things we want.
In synch
The city has made a big mistake taking away traffic lights and putting in stop signs Downtown. It’s maddening driving Downtown now, and wait until they take away all the warning signs. They could have easily made those stoplights in sync with the other stoplights so no one would have to wait at a red light if no other cars were there; because the lights would have automatically changed from red to green from syncing, that would have taken care of the problem.
Brain drain
Biden says get vaccinated, or wear a mask until you do. I’d tell him to get a brain, or stay out of the White House until you do.
Lots of lies
I have listened to NewsMax and FOX. They spout lies every day that are proven to be lies, and they are not held accountable.
Oh but remember Universal Healthcare would take away Dr. Welby. Well now you have the towers of death and nothing. The stupidity of Americans never ceases to amaze.
a big win for America! Supreme Court rules warrantless home gun confiscation is unconstitutional in 9-0 vote! our forefathers are clapping!
Lot of lies - True that! But they know there are suckers out there that are gullible to them.
It's amazing how you only see one side of everything. All news outlets lies at some time.
Sorry Grandpa, NPR and PBS are highly factual on reporting the truth, no lies.
Brain drain - Biden is in the White House because of his brain that beat the daylights out of Trump's disgusting brain and actions towards Americans and patriots.
Amen. And it’s not even close.
In synch - The stoplight situation downtown is like our City council...confused and unsure about what move to make next...and a weak Mayor.
Our right - Our rights don't matter at all to people like Gov. Parson's, Senator Hawley or the former failed, twice impeached - insurrectionist president who left office in disgrace after getting his clock cleaned by 8 million votes and a much better person...as well as the first female VP who took out a do nothing on his knees VP to Trump. Pence was a disgrace himself in an entirely different way than LYING Trump. For a supposed religious man Pence was complicit in every lie Trump told.
Still thankful - I agree, especially in a county like Buchanan county where ignorant people won't get the vaccine to help themselves and all others.
Waste of time - Good question. They probably put it on the ballot to test the waters for what they want their end game to be.
A Republic - “Constitutional” refers to the fact that government in the United States is based on a Constitution which is the supreme law of the United States...which Trump totally ignored and tried to make himself a dictator.
The United States is a representative democracy. This means that our government is elected by citizens. Here, citizens vote for their government officials. These officials represent the citizens' ideas and concerns in government.
A banana republic - refers to that time period of U. S. federal government from Jan. 20, 2009 through Jan. 19, 2017 when the seas rose, the planet warmed, school lunches were an inedible "mystery mush and, alas, has proven to be the model of ineptitude assumed by the present administration with the added features of high inflation, labor shortages and tax increases
Wrongwinger that's all a bunch of false information. In fact, the historical record shows that America is the original banana republic, and for the last four years in particular, under a reckless president Trump, it has profited from the cultivation of one crop: racism.
harrah12860 - you nailed it! the Democrats pushed every racist button they could find during the Trump administration. they were well trained by Obama during his presidency. the Michael Brown debacle was the Dem's training ground.
Dems didn`t have to push any buttons the racist remarks came out of Trumps own mouth by siding with White Supremist`s.
looking back over Trump's association with everyone, including blacks, it appears you are grossly wrong. you need to stop being spoon fed and get your own facts.
More projecting from a fool that knows no facts. Right flag boy.
what are the facts picanose? easy to make a worthless comment isn't it? maybe some facts to back up your comments would be more appropriate, huh???
You should know, every comment you make is worthless on a grand scale flagboy.
still no facts...and obviously no brains either...
a proposed rule by the Biden administration would promote the “critical race theory” in public schools. now do you wanna explain who the racist is???
What facts am I to supply? I claim you are projecting and you scream facts. Here’s one for you, trump lost by more than 7 million votes. As turtle said winners make laws and losers go home, so go home.
I know this must be difficult for someone like picanose with no brains, but bless his heart, why can't he explain with some facts why he called former president Trump a racist???
Trump urged the Proud Boys, a violent far-right group, to "stand back and stand by" at Black Lives Matter protests. Trump has targeted Muslims, Mexicans, Syrian refugees, Africans, congresswomen of color, Black athletes protesting racial inequality and former president Barack Obama, among others. At a rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, the president injected eugenics into his speech, praising the mostly white crowd for their "good genes" while attacking Somali refugees. Trump repeatedly called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" and "Kung flu" in tweets and White House press briefings as a way to blame China for the pandemic. The racist rhetoric led to a surge in xenophobic harassment toward Asian Americans. Trump has also attempted to undermine Black Lives Matter an anti-racism movement that has been largely peaceful, referring to protesters as "terrorists" and "thugs" and threatening to send national troops to restore "law and order." However, much of the violence at the protests has been caused by outside agitators, some of whom are linked to white supremacy and militia groups. I could go on and on, you will try to downplay these facts anyway because you are ignorant of the truth.
If you’re worried about CRT, you’re probably the racist.
harrah12860 - it's a far reach to classify some of these Trump events as racist. have you ever looked at the adhered to principals of Black Lives Matter? have you ever been interested in Biden's racist remarks? like this one: “The reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home was because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelves,”
aj/picanose - I've never been interested in racial theories like you are. in fact, I had look up what CRT meant. so I guess you would be the one who worries about it...and in accordance with your views, that would make you a racist. yes indeed!
Saidsostupid well I said you would downplay it or come up with some irrelevant BS.
sooooo you're saying that Biden's racist comments are just BS??? ummm...be careful you're on a slippery slope - hate to see you fall headfirst into that sinkhole....hahahaha!
You’re the one worried that it’ll be taught in public schools. I’m fine with it being taught. CRT is a theory. It isn’t racist.
No Saidsostupid comments are BS, get it now[beam]
Saidsostupid All your info is from non-factual news sources, just BS[beam]
ummm...non factual news sources? and you would know this because??? that must be why you glean over them trying to prove them wrong. I get my info from a variety of both liberal and conservative news sources. do you ever read what WaPo says about Biden?
