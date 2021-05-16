A Republic

To “Save our democracy” and everyone like you: When are you going to learn the United States is not a democracy? It is a republic. “To which it stands.” Get this through your head.

Waste of time

Why do they allow voters to vote on something and allow it to be put on the ballot when they have no intention of following through on the results?

Still thankful

I’d like to remind people that during the height of the pandemic, we were thanking all the essential workers, the nurses, the police. But now that the pandemic is winding down, it’s important that we should still thank those essential workers and police officers if you should happen to see one.

Our right

The voters in Missouri voted for the expansion of Medicaid. The Republican-led legislature will not provide the funding, so now the governor has dropped the plans to expand it. What I don’t understand is why people aren’t protesting against this. It is our right to vote for something we want and the Republicans are trying everything in their power to keep us from getting things we want.

In synch

The city has made a big mistake taking away traffic lights and putting in stop signs Downtown. It’s maddening driving Downtown now, and wait until they take away all the warning signs. They could have easily made those stoplights in sync with the other stoplights so no one would have to wait at a red light if no other cars were there; because the lights would have automatically changed from red to green from syncing, that would have taken care of the problem.

Brain drain

Biden says get vaccinated, or wear a mask until you do. I’d tell him to get a brain, or stay out of the White House until you do.

Lots of lies

I have listened to NewsMax and FOX. They spout lies every day that are proven to be lies, and they are not held accountable.