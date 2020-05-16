Different rules

The president is tested every day. Every single person he comes in contact with also is being tested. If any of them tests positive for COVID-19, they are immediately quarantined and their contacts are tested. See? He does understand how to stop the virus. He just doesn’t give a darn about us.

History of violence

It shows a big lack of education when you stand on a public forum and say that all conservative protesters carry swastikas and guns. While it’s true there are a few armed protesters, please point out to me one instance where someone has been shot at a protest. On the other hand, ANTIFA has been known to attack people violently.

Lightning strikes

School-age children have less than 1 in 1 million chance of dying from this virus. On the other hand, they have a 1 in 700,000 chance of dying from a lightning strike. And yet, people want to keep the school closed. You gotta be kidding me.

Question of cost

I appreciated the article on driver’s ed sponsored by the St. Joe Safety Council. However, it would have been nice if the News-Press would have showed what they charge for this so we would know if it’s something we could plan for.

Editor’s note: According to the Safety Council’s website, the cost is $295 per student.

Holy cow

Front page news: ‘Bars to reopen.’ Well, churches sure as heck better be reopened, and not only that, more than a couple of the City Council members should have recused themselves from that vote secondary to conflict of interest. If they didn’t, they are in violation.

Hard world

I’m a cow-calf operator and I take exception to Sen. Josh Hawley’s deal here where he said you got cow-calf operators ready to go to market but nobody will buy them. Them boys will buy them, they just won’t pay you nothing for them. There’s nothing to do about that. It’s called the world, and it’s a hard one.

Tablet return

I’m curious, how many of those $1,000 tablets have been returned by students to the school district? What happens when students fail to return their tablets? That’s an expensive item. I hope the school district is being responsible in this time of money-tightening everywhere else.

Phantom crowds

To the person who called in about Walmart being so crowded that they’re “standing on top of one another,” I have been to Walmart the last two weeks — on different days — and there is no such crowd. They are not standing on top of one another; they are respecting each other and that’s the way it should be. So wherever you are going, it must not be in St. Joe.