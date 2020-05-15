Test time

In Minnesota, the governor said they will need 20,000 more tests. They got 5,000. President Donald Trump said we got all the tests we need. That was a lie. He said until they get tests, nursing homes and elderly homes, before they open up they want all of them to be tested. Are we going to not do this in Missouri? Our governor, Mike Parson, will you do this too? Everybody I know has not been tested. Why?

Chicago ways

Some of the shenanigans by former President Barack Obama are now coming to light. This should be no surprise to anyone in any way, as he is a Chicago politician. Many of them have ended up in prison, and some of those who didn’t, should have been.

Deep dive

Read the 92 pages of guidelines to reopen the schools. It’s absolutely insane. Ninety-two pages.

Common factor

St. Joseph is being noted on one of the news commentary programs as having a 650% increase in positive cases identified in the last seven days. Garden City, Kansas, had a 105% increase in the last seven days. Both of them are meatpacking towns.

Please help

Well, the Democrats have a bill to help the American people with this virus going on. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s dead on arrival. What is it with the Republicans? They don’t care? These people are dying. They need help.

No confidence

It’s appalling that the professors and academic departments that have served Missouri Western and the students with distinction for years are being made to suffer the most in this financial crisis, when it is the negligence and incompetence of the prior administration and the Board of Governors that has brought this on. I would support a vote of no confidence on the current board.

Free ride

The kids can go online and get everything they need, they can do that at home. You don’t have to have all those buses, you don’t have to charge people taxes, we don’t have to get rid of everything. Why is everybody so worried about the kids? They’re OK now, letting them stay home and doing it this way. Let’s just keep going.

Quick trigger

I personally think that St. Joe opened up way too early with this coronavirus thing. I think opening up like they did is going to kill the mom and pop businesses here in St. Joe.

Job well done

A big shout-out to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and the St. Joseph Police Department for finding a car that was stolen from our home a little over a month ago. Thank you, thank you, thank you! We really appreciate it, and we’re glad you caught the people who were involved in this theft.

Calm down, everybody

Since reopening in Florida and Georgia, new cases of the virus have dropped 12% and 14%, respectively. Tell me again how reopening is going to kill everybody?