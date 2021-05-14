Defund the feds

Everybody hollers defund the police. How about defunding the higher ups in the FBI? How about defunding that organization?

A bad image

I thought there was a city ordinance against pandering. Why are all these people on the major intersections in town holding signs, begging for money? The City Council does nothing to stop this and the police allow them to go on as well. What do you think newcomers think when they come to town and see all these people, especially when there’s help wanted signs everywhere?

Party of disruption

I see where someone said Liz Chaney is not for the Republican Party. I agree. She’s not. The Republican Party, all it stands for anymore is disruption instead of doing what’s right for all the people.

Unliked

Do you agree with banning Donald Trump from Facebook? I want to see him in prison.

Message to children

It is absolutely deplorable that we are paying kids to go to summer school. This is up to the parents. That is their responsibility. What have we turned into that we are paying children to go to summer school?

Ban him

I see where Kevin McCarthy backs ousting Chaney. The rest of the country backs ousting him.

Make it easy

If your political leaders are making it harder for you to vote, there is something very, very wrong.

Brace yourself

I woke up, turned on the radio and what do you think I heard? Some hotel out west where seven people were shot, another place where seven more people were shot. That’s a total of 14 people. I would say we’re going to have to get off our duffs and take some guns, wouldn’t you? They’re not for shooting other people. If you’re using them on other people, we’re going to have to do something about it. Brace yourself.

Autonomy

Liberals can’t decide what side of their mouths they want to speak from. When it comes to Facebook, they want to ban Donald Trump because it’s a private business. There are a whole lot of bakeries that want that autonomy.

What it says

I just finished an article that said wearing a mask has become a symbol. I couldn’t agree more. It’s become a symbol of whether you are a person who loves Americans and wants to best for them, or if you are a person who refuses to wear one for political reasons and not for health reasons.