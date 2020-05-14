No comparison

To the gentleman who wanted to compare the Hong Kong flu outbreak of 1968 to our current COVID-19 pandemic, it might help to remember that the Hong Kong flu killed 100,000 people in the U.S. over the span of two years, from 1968 to 1970. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has killed nearly 80,000 people in the space of 10 weeks. I realize y’all want to pretend that this is nothing, but this is a global pandemic of historic proportions and everyone should be concerned.

Weak response

President Donald Trump has broken almost every constitutional law that’s got in his way. He acted like he just doesn’t have to go along with it. And Republicans let him do it. They’ll say, “Well it wasn’t right what he did but we shouldn’t convict him of anything.” Those people who are so weak, they kept letting him break the Constitution, they should never be elected to a position of authority in this country ever again.

Picture time

I was just reading the magazine that came in the paper the other day about U.S. Highway 36. Why can’t you all get a good photographer and a good historian and go take pictures of all the murals on these buildings around town? Some of them are really good. Make a magazine out of that, and I would even buy one or two of them.

Think of others

I’m very surprised when I’m in a store or the grocery store, I notice a lot of customers are not wearing a mask. I always thought St. Joe was a caring community that looked out for each other. Sure, it’s not fun having to wear a mask, but what about your fellow citizens, especially the elderly? Not only them, but your own family and friends who, if you contract it, you can give it to them. It’s during times like this that we should think of others and not just ourselves. Let’s all be conscious of this virus and let’s wear a mask. Let’s help each other.

Phantom menace

There are two old sayings. One is “every cloud has a silver lining,” and the other is “it’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good,” and I guess that can be said about this coronavirus for all these criminals and killers who are being released from prison. It’s probably the best thing that could happen for them.

Editor’s note: The Missouri Department of Corrections, on its website, said no changes have been made at this time to the offender release process. No additional releases or mass releases are planned in response to COVID-19.