Add it up

As stores are reopening, they’re calling workers back. A lot of people say they are afraid. Reality: Who’s going to give up $600 a week unemployment from the government to go back to a $400 a week job? We knew this would happen.

Still a problem

In reference to the homeless population in St. Joe, there is no place for the homeless people to go. We still have a homeless population, but because the City Council decided to move them off of public land, they have gone onto private land. They’re in our neighborhood, we live down on South Belt. They’re all over the place, they are getting no help, and there’s still just as many of them as there was before.

Learn the lingo

I can’t believe that all the Democratic congressmen and congresswomen are kowtowing and following the directives of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, their supposed leader. Surely some of them are smart enough to vote their own conscience. We are in deep trouble if we don’t elect smarter people this November. If we don’t, we will all be unemployed and better start learning Chinese.

Little guys

To all these people complaining about the economy opening up, maybe they should look at other people a little bit. There’s a lot of us out here who put years and years and countless hours into our own small business and we’re barely hanging on. It’s not a problem for Walmart, but think about us little guys for a change.

Local control

To “Thanks but no,” the statement you made is simply not true. Initially, President Donald Trump intended on following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening the states, but he received so much flak from some of the governors of those states and the Democrats that he ultimately decided that each state had been affected differently by the virus and the governors knew what was best for their own states. Therefore, the responsibility to do so was given to those governors. That is not “throwing it on a shelf and ignoring it.”

Importance of arts

I see Missouri Western is going to cut the entire theatrical department. Did we even think about cutting some other things, like professors’ salaries or some sporting departments? Or cutting back a little bit from each department? Why hack away at one department all the time? They always want to get rid of the arts, for some reason. They’re just as important as sports are.

Go after them

The Democratic members of the Justice Department want Attorney General William Barr to resign. Will someone please give them a crying towel? He’s upholding the law, that’s all it is. I hope he doesn’t resign. I want him to get the rest of those crooks.

True vision

As a five-year student at Missouri Western University, I can assure you that Dr. Bill Church is truthful, accurate and has a clear vision of exactly what has gone on at the university.