Listen up

I sure do wish the Democrats out there would take a little time and listen to Newsmax and Fox News. You will really know what’s going on and it will scare the bejesus out of you.

Cover it up

I wish the Highway Patrol or the MoDOT weigh scale people on A Highway going to the dump start ticketing all these trash trucks that don’t cover their containers. All the trash is flying all over 229 and A Highway. Maybe if they fine a few of them they would start covering their trucks.

No incentive

I think it’s outrageous that politicians, medical people or anybody are going to offer stipends, money or any incentives to get that vaccine. You can’t mandate children to get it. Stop this nonsense.

Silence, please

The next Ping Poll, do you agree with keeping Trump banned from Facebook. No. We should keep him banned from opening his mouth, period.

Danger zone

It is no surprise there was another horrible car wreck on the Belt Highway. The Belt Highway is like a speedway. Please check radar to save lives and serious injuries on the Belt Highway.

Welcome aboard

As a Democrat, if I had a say so, I would tell Liz Cheney you are welcome in our party any time you want. You guys speak up against that idiot in Florida.

Save our democracy

In England, they will say “God save the king” or “God save the queen.” Since we have no queen or king, or don’t want a king or queen or a dictator, let of say, “God save our democracy.”

Nothing cute

Every time there’s a bad wreck on the Belt involving someone driving at a high rate of speed, I am of the hope that someone will slow down. The next day, they are right back at it, not caring who they harm or who they kill. Every day, all hours of the day, you have high-speed motorcycles, cars and trucks. Please slow down. There’s nothing cute about driving at a high rate of speed.

Home rule

It’s too bad the governor has decided to flex his muscles and mandate that all state employees return to the office on the 17th. It has saved the state money having people work from home and not have those expenses made at the office. Many could continue to work from home and save the money for the state. It’s just a big power play on his behalf.