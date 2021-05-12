Small concern

I see in the paper we’re 17th in small businesses in small cities. How long do these small businesses last? Look at all the restaurants that came and gone. The bad thing about these small businesses is, who’s going to support them when all the big businesses go away? There’s not enough people that have jobs like they used to have that they’re going to spend money on these little out-of-the-way places, like Downtown.

Downward spiral

As a long-time conservative and former Republican, I am just disgusted to see what the Republican Party has come down to. They have turned their backs on law and order, relying on biases instead of truth.

Drug database

What is this about the state House passing a bill to start the drug database statewide? I thought the public had voted it down, at least once if not three times. So why can the state government decide to do it anyway even though the people have spoken multiple times? Everyone that’s up there voting for it should be fired immediately.

Editor’s note: Every other state in the nation has a prescription drug database intended to stop the spread of opioid addiction. It it within the power of the elected Legislature to pass a similar law in Missouri. A vote of the people would only be required if there was some sort of tax or revenue mechanism attached to it.

Biden lies, too

Biden is saying there is no gas shortage. I guess they think we’re pretty stupid, that we can’t see there are lines all over North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia. Well, they say Trump lies. But Biden sure doesn’t, does he? Yeah, right.

Endorsing disaster

Liz Cheney just said she would do everything possible to stop Trump from being president again. She just endorsed another disaster like we are living in now. She certainly isn’t thinking of the best for this country, just her own feelings.

Better than Delaware

How can you say Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote when the new election law in Georgia is more lenient than the one in Delaware, where Biden is from?