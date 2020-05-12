More than ever

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are trying to get the Supreme Court to get rid of Obamacare. What is wrong with Trump? A lot of Americans are dying of coronavirus and he wants to take their insurance away. Supreme Court, please do the right thing. Don’t take our insurance. We need it now more than ever.

Upstairs, downstairs

It’s pretty bad when the management at your company closes the hourly employees’ cafeteria, but has lunch catered in every day for the front office.

Heaven forbid

It’s good that the NFL has announced a full slate of games for this coming season. Heaven forbid that anyone would be deprived of their football and tailgating opportunities this fall. That’s when we would see a real revolt against social distancing.

Time for reform

I’m worried about the flood of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes. This has cast a light on long-term problems with America’s nursing home system, including inadequate staffing, infection control and communication with families. As COVID-19 ravages nursing homes, I am very glad that there are advocates pushing for reform.

A few more things

I was really surprised that the “Did you think it would be the same?” opinion piece didn’t mention a couple of other suggestions for keeping kids safe next year as school resumes. The potential of having half the kids be treated to a hot lunch in the cafeteria while the other half have a cold lunch in their classroom, to reduce the numbers in the cafeteria, would be helpful. Another would be to require all students to wear masks on school buses when they are going to be in close proximity to other kids.

Get your stamps

I’m surprised so many people are at a loss as to what to do with all their extra time with the isolation at home, and what to do with their kids and how to entertain them, etc. I have yet to hear anyone mention hobbies. Hobbies can be very fulfilling, educational, enjoyable and sometimes even profitable. If the adults aren’t interested in any hobby, at least get the children involved in something.

Not so fast

Don’t be talking about how great South Korea is doing with coronavirus just yet. There’s a second outbreak.

UV solution

Maybe the people who own small businesses should think about investing in UV light and ozone generators. Both will kill viruses almost immediately.

Facing our Waterloo

Waterloo, Iowa, is approximately the same size as St. Joseph, and they have very similar backgrounds. … Waterloo is adding on to an already large amusement park, and St. Joe can barely keep their swimming pools open. I’ve lived in both cities, and I don’t understand why one would thrive while the other flounders.

Someone asked, “Why not open up everything?” Because South Korea’s capital closed down more than 2,100 bars and night spots Saturday because of a new cluster of coronavirus infections; Germany scrambled to contain fresh outbreaks at slaughterhouses; and Italian authorities worry that people were getting too friendly at cocktail hour during the country’s first weekend of eased restrictions.