Just pay them

It’s a no-brainer. If companies want to hire more people, they have to pay more wages. The days of economic slavery are coming to an end.

Lies and more

I’ll repeat. Just tell the truth, people. Do not listen to insurrectionist Donald J. Trump. Everything that comes out of his mouth is a complete lie.

Sign me up

On that swimming deal. They say they don’t have enough lifeguards. I’m in my 60s. I bet I can outswim anybody.

Power play

The Republican Party, the only thing they want is power for themselves. They don’t care about you and me.

Just go home

Biden has no clue how to take care of the mess he created at the border, so he turned it over to Harris. Tell them to go home and don’t come back. If you want to come to this country, you do it legally. It’s about time America wakes up and tells Biden we’ve had enough of this.

Free to choose

To the person who responded it should be mandatory for teachers to get shots, I don’t agree with that. This is free country and you have the right to decided for yourself. Any job you work for does not have the right to tell you what you have to do for your own personal health.

Other counties

To the St. Joe Health Department, your COVID-19 vaccination numbers may be low because some people couldn’t get an appointment at Mosaic, so they went to Andrew County or the VA. That may be why your numbers are low.

Editor’s note: A Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said a St. Joseph resident’s vaccination in another county would count toward Buchanan County’s rate, because that data is collected at the vaccination site.

Let’s get two

Isn’t it about time we get a new hospital in St. Joseph? We need another one. We need a little competition.

Donald’s ring

It’s amazing how my Republican Party wants to back Donald Trump and all the lies he puts out. That’s a bad situation. I think it’s sickening. The only one with backbone is Liz Cheney. The rest of them want to go down and kiss the ring of the pope.

Radio silence

Whatever happened to that policeman who pushed around a victim while that person was in handcuffs? The investigation shouldn’t take that long. Is this a matter of a police cover-up?