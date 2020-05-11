Flyover country

I commend the 139th Airlift Wing for their flyover honoring health care workers and first responders. The 139th is a world-class organization. They’re an asset to our community. But instead of flying over Mosaic, maybe they should have flown over Northwest Health Services’ facilities.

Business sense

I’d like to tell a previous caller why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congress are at home twiddling their thumbs: They’re politicians. They consistently draw a yearly paycheck for merely one month’s worth of work. President Donald Trump is a businessman. He knows if you want anything done, you keep your nose to the grindstone and you get on with it.

Close quarters

I wonder if those people circulating the petition at Triumph understand that it’s not the building that’s making them sick, it’s each other. And also the fact that a bunch of them live together.

I’ll wait

I am a senior at risk for COVID-19. If you think I’m going to start going out shopping, to restaurants, flying on planes or staying at hotels without comprehensive testing, you’re nuts. You’ll have to restart the economy without me. I’d like to be able to watch my granddaughter grow up.

Parking problem

You’re telling me that they’re going to keep all the taverns and bars shut down, but my wife goes to Walmart and can’t find a place to park because there’s hundreds of people standing on top of each other?

Wiped out

I see the total COVID 19 deaths are up to about 78,000 in the United States. That doesn’t sound like a whole lot compared to 300 million people in this country, but on a small scale — 78,000 people? St. Joseph, Missouri, wouldn’t exist anymore.

From the east

To everyone: Please, don’t blame America. Don’t blame the Republicans. Don’t blame the Democrats. Don’t blame Trump. Don’t blame Joe Biden. This virus came from China, a province called Wuhan. This virus has nothing to do with America or American politics or politicians.

Editor’s note: Just as a point of clarification, the city is Wuhan, the province is Hubei.

Shark tank

I heard a man got killed in California by a shark. I suppose that’s Trump’s fault, also.

Mouths to feed

There’s some people who can’t feed their children when they have two, and this is before the pandemic. Please, dear God, stop having children if you can’t afford to feed the ones you have.

So happy

Who says we don’t want to open back up? I am so glad to go to the Belt Highway and see all the traffic and the people out. It was just plain spooky before. So speak for yourself; you don’t talk for all of us. I’m happy everything’s opening up.