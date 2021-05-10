Not so ideal

To the person who thinks the school board is stupid for not wanting to use Gene Field School for preschool, you know nothing about that building. It is over 103 years old, it has had two major fires, it is the most costly building to operate and it has many stairs. It is not on one level. It would be a horrible building to use for 3 and 4-year-old kids. The school board knows what they are doing.

Strange move

Is there any reason Missouri Western held their graduation at Civic Arena and not on campus? It seems they have similar seating capacity.

Tell the truth

If Republicans want to make America great again, they need to stop the lies, stop making it harder to vote, stop spreading conspiracy theories, come clean with the American people and admit Joe Biden won the election. Your lies are causing so much harm to America. Have honesty and integrity like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney. Nobody should be punished for telling the truth.

Pay to play

If it wasn’t so ridiculous and stupid it would be comical. We want to pay people to get vaccinated. We want to pay children to go to school. We pay people more to stay home than seek employment. Where does it stop?

Other vehicle

I have waited to see on the five people killed on Pear Street, why the other person hasn’t been named in the paper. If it had been any other town it would bee all over the front page of the paper. People need to know.

Editor’s note: Police say the crash involved multiple vehicles and a case was submitted to the prosecutor for review.

Don’t mandate

The person who says teachers should be mandated to take the COVID vaccine ... they should not be mandated to get it. I stand for the rights of the people who choose not to get the vaccine.

Full approval

Why are children forced to have different vaccinations before they go to school, but here we are in a pandemic, and teachers can’t be bothered to get one vaccine? If kids have to be vaccinated, then teachers have to be vaccinated. If you don’t want to do that then you shouldn’t be teaching.

Editor’s note: One reason organizations have not required the vaccine is that it has been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, but not full approval. Pfizer has requested full approval, based on the latest data on safety and efficacy.