Meat is out there

We went to the grocery store, and people are complaining about meat shortages. There is no meat shortage; there was plenty of meat at several different stores. I understand the prices are expensive, but there is meat out there. People just need to get out and shop and stop complaining.

Shine a light

Just the other night, I was walking down by the rec center and I noticed the stadium has a flagpole with a flag on it that’s lit up, while the rec center has a flagpole with a flag with no light on it. Can’t somebody change a light bulb down there? Even the one in the city park doesn’t have a light on it. I thought all flags were supposed to have a spotlight on them at night?

White House tours

Now that the White House is encouraging us to stop sheltering at home, do you think they ought to open up the White House tours first?

Spirit of 1968

To put things in perspective, I was recently reminded that in 1968 the H3N2 Hong Kong flu virus killed nearly 100,000 people in the United States, and there was no shutdown, no cancelling of schools — nothing extra was done.

Drive-thru billing

The city should keep the fire station and use it for the sewer department. This way they can make a drive-thru somehow and make it easier for people to get in and out.

Going up?

City Hall is opening Monday, but only the first floor. I guess the employees on the other floors are more important.

Abortion question

Joe Biden says on Twitter that no American is expendable, yet we have 600,000 abortions per year. Who does he think he’s trying to fool?

Homeless problem

Where, oh where, have the poor homeless gone? I haven’t heard anything about them lately. Do they have a special home for them now that the virus is around? Are they being tested? Did they get a stimulus check?

Travel ban

In response to “We’ll remember,” I believe, and I could be wrong, but I believe there was only one case of coronavirus in this country when Trump found out about it. He immediately closed all travel from China to this country and probably saved thousands if not millions of lives, and yes, we will remember this when we go to the polls in November.

Editor’s note: Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health has praised the travel restrictions on China for slowing the virus, but he said it’s not known how big an impact they had or if “thousands and thousands” of lives were saved.

That stings

I see the experts are telling us not to worry about the murder hornets. I hope they didn’t go to the same school as the experts who told us not to worry about the coronavirus.

Thanks but no

I see the CDC filed an advisory for reopening and gave it to the Trump administration, but the Trump administration threw it on a shelf and said “ignore it and do your reopening.”

South Korean model

Since Trump and his administration can’t figure out how to control this virus, he needs to get a hold of South Korea. They did an excellent job. They controlled it and controlled it early.