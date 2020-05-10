Meat is out there
We went to the grocery store, and people are complaining about meat shortages. There is no meat shortage; there was plenty of meat at several different stores. I understand the prices are expensive, but there is meat out there. People just need to get out and shop and stop complaining.
Shine a light
Just the other night, I was walking down by the rec center and I noticed the stadium has a flagpole with a flag on it that’s lit up, while the rec center has a flagpole with a flag with no light on it. Can’t somebody change a light bulb down there? Even the one in the city park doesn’t have a light on it. I thought all flags were supposed to have a spotlight on them at night?
White House tours
Now that the White House is encouraging us to stop sheltering at home, do you think they ought to open up the White House tours first?
Spirit of 1968
To put things in perspective, I was recently reminded that in 1968 the H3N2 Hong Kong flu virus killed nearly 100,000 people in the United States, and there was no shutdown, no cancelling of schools — nothing extra was done.
Drive-thru billing
The city should keep the fire station and use it for the sewer department. This way they can make a drive-thru somehow and make it easier for people to get in and out.
Going up?
City Hall is opening Monday, but only the first floor. I guess the employees on the other floors are more important.
Abortion question
Joe Biden says on Twitter that no American is expendable, yet we have 600,000 abortions per year. Who does he think he’s trying to fool?
Homeless problem
Where, oh where, have the poor homeless gone? I haven’t heard anything about them lately. Do they have a special home for them now that the virus is around? Are they being tested? Did they get a stimulus check?
Travel ban
In response to “We’ll remember,” I believe, and I could be wrong, but I believe there was only one case of coronavirus in this country when Trump found out about it. He immediately closed all travel from China to this country and probably saved thousands if not millions of lives, and yes, we will remember this when we go to the polls in November.
Editor’s note: Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health has praised the travel restrictions on China for slowing the virus, but he said it’s not known how big an impact they had or if “thousands and thousands” of lives were saved.
That stings
I see the experts are telling us not to worry about the murder hornets. I hope they didn’t go to the same school as the experts who told us not to worry about the coronavirus.
Thanks but no
I see the CDC filed an advisory for reopening and gave it to the Trump administration, but the Trump administration threw it on a shelf and said “ignore it and do your reopening.”
South Korean model
Since Trump and his administration can’t figure out how to control this virus, he needs to get a hold of South Korea. They did an excellent job. They controlled it and controlled it early.
(24) comments
COVID-19---Does anyone have information on the Chinese drug company Gilead and its subsidiary Unitad, and their ownership of the patent on the drug Remdesivir?
Gilead isn’t a Chinese company but an American one and Unitaid isn’t its subsidiary. You’re delving into conspiracy theory land.
Communist China has designated Hunter Biden the American contact for their subversive activities. President Xi cites Hunter's previous experience in such projects as well as the assist provided by his family ties.
Dilly says Oregon's status as a "liberal state" is "proof of their superior intelligence and common sense. Now if Dilly moved there, would add to, or subtract from, their "superior intellect"? Something to consider.
South Korean model--South Korea is to be commended.But consider this in your comparison:. South Korea is a small country (38,691 square miles). California alone has (168,696 square miles). South Korea has 51 million people, the United States has 328 million people. The South Koreans are politically united against a common enemy--North Korea. The demographics are different between S. Korea and the U.S.
What does land mass and North Korea have to do with anything? Population is a meaningless statistic. RATE per population is the real statistic. I know you like to see yourself as “rattling cages,” but you sound ignorant.
Travel ban---Trump stopped flights from China. He immediately established an advisory panel of medical experts. The blind accusations from the Left is nothing more than a political tactic. They saw an opening, and instead of joining in the fight, chose to use it as a political ruse against the President. Sad, sick people.
Bigdope, he didn’t stop flights from China. How many times do you have to be told? What do you get out of incessantly repeating lies?
Abortion question---Biden and liberals have blood on their hands from the abortion issue. No amount of "intellect" can excuse that.
I wonder if t rump was ever in charge of a real war if he would open the POW camps and free the prisoners? After all the were semi controlled so they would not be a threat in the future at least by t rumpian logic. What am I saying t rump would never be in a war since he had a medical problem that kept him out of Vietnam, Not having a pair kept him out of the war. The bone spur was just a ruse to hide his lack of manhood. No wonder he has such small hands.
Typical post. I suggest a counselor. Trump Derangement Syndrome is eating at your soul.
HOMELESS PROBLEM: In typical right wing selfish fashion your call indicates that you are more worried about any benefits the homeless may get than you are about the fact they are homeless,
I did not read the post the same way. I thought it was expressing concern. Thus we see the difference between the liberal and conservative mind. Liberals look for something to whine about, conservatives look for the good.
Conservatives looks for ways to help homeless get back on their feet. To build a better life for themselves. Liberals look for ways to control their lifestyles.
Really? How do conservatives do that?
What should also spook voters who want an honest election is a report from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. It found that, in 2016, more mail ballots were misdirected to wrong addresses or unaccounted for than the number of votes separating Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. She led by 2.9 million votes, yet 6.5 million ballots were misdirected or unaccounted for by the states.
So there is a possibility that she won the election, if they were all counted properly?
You should do some reading on the EAC and see that they may not be the most “honest” of people.
Enormous pressure is being mounted to use our current crisis as an excuse to transform how we vote in elections. Obama’s former attorney general, Eric Holder, recently told Time magazine. “These are changes that we should make permanent because it will enhance our democracy.” The ideas Holder and others are proposing include requiring that a mail-in ballot be automatically sent to every voter, which would allow people to both register and vote on Election Day. It would also permit “ballot harvesting,” whereby political operatives go door-to-door collecting ballots that they then deliver to election officials. All of these would dramatically reduce safeguards protecting election integrity. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted that a mandatory national vote-by-mail option be forced on states in the first Coronavirus aid bill. She retreated only when she was ridiculed for shamelessly using the bill to push a political agenda. But Pelosi has promised her Democratic caucus that she will press again to overhaul election laws in the next aid bill. If liberals can’t mandate vote-by-mail nationally, they will demand that states take the lead. Last Friday, California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, signed an executive order requiring that every registered voter — including those listed as “inactive” — be mailed a ballot this November. This could be a disaster waiting to happen. Los Angeles County (population 10 million) has a registration rate of 112 percent of its adult citizen population. More than one out of every five L.A. County registrations probably belongs to a voter who has moved, or who is deceased or otherwise ineligible. Experts have long cautioned against wholesale use of mail ballots, which are cast outside the scrutiny of election officials. “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud,” was the conclusion of the bipartisan 2005 Commission on Federal Election Reform. AND THERE YOU GO
The fact that liberals are pushing for "vote-by-mail" indicates they are looking to steal the election through deceit. They never consider that they are on the wrong side of most issues.
Hmmm. Do you suppose the good people of Utah believe that? What is the indication of stealing elections and deceit now in states that do mail in voting? I’ll eagerly await your “response.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😀
Mail-In Ballots Are a Recipe for Confusion, Coercion, and Fraud
The state of Oregon has had them for years without your sky will fall imaginary problems, but then again Oregon is a Liberal State which is proof of their superior intelligence and common sense.
Dilly---Oregon is indeed, a liberal state. They support the killing of unborn babies, providing "sanctuary" to illegal aliens who often end up homeless and living on the streets (look at the mess in San Francisco with rampant disease and increased crime). Illegal drugs are destroying the lives of our young people and they mostly come across our southern borders. The majority of crime in this nation is tied, one way or another, to illegal drugs. This is a problem liberals ignore. Most importantly, liberals feel the American people need a "nanny state" to make decisions for them. They (liberals) are without moral fiber.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.