Switching sides

Liz Cheney is supposed to be a Republican, but she voted to impeach Donald Trump. The only reason is it goes back to when Jeb Bush was running for president and she let her personal feelings affect her vote to impeach a president she was supposed to be representing. When you have Democrats backing you, you are sure not for the Republican party.

Bad decision making

It saddens me when smart people get elected to the school board and then start making stupid decisions. Let’s get some common sense in here. Let’s fix the roof and turn Eugene Field into the new preschool; it has a nice playground, it’s all on one level, and it’s the most centrally located building the school district owns. Let’s make some good decisions, board members.

Don’t believe the lies

For all the people believing the big lie that Trump and the Republicans are still telling about Trump winning the 2020 election needs their heads examined. They will destroy the democracy of this country. They don’t care about the American people. Have common sense, people. Their actions are disturbing.

Keeping the kids safe

I thought all the school teachers were supposed to get the vaccination? They’re teaching these kids, and I know several who have not got it and they say they won’t get it. I think all teachers should get vaccinated, because they are exposing all these kids to the virus. So make them get the vaccine. Make it mandatory. If one has to do it, they can all do it.

Hiring now

Talk about irony. A young man was standing on the corner up by Messanie, holding a sign asking for food and money for his family. Not two feet away from him was a sign from Ventura Foods seeking to hire new workers.

Decency in office

We have a decent man in there for president now, so get a life, go plant a flower or something and get on with it.

Paying extra

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of Biden babbling on about big corporations paying their “fair share.” A fair share would mean everyone pays either the same amount, or the same percentage. What Biden and the Democrats want is for some people to pay extra so they can tell other people they won’t have to pay any, so they can earn their votes.

More unemployment

When asked if enhanced federal unemployment created more unemployment, Biden said it had no measurable effect. Yet they say they were expecting 1 million jobs and only got 250,000. I’d say that’s pretty measurable.