Safe as houses

Hey, listen. When this nightmare is completely over, let’s not tell some people that it’s over. They can just stay in their houses forever.

Open it up

Since no one is practicing social distancing out here, and they never really shut this city down, they might as well open up the bars and everything else. Nobody out here is listening, our leaders aren’t listening. All they’re thinking about is that almighty dollar. Open up the restaurants, open up the pools. Open up everything. Why not?

Call your senator

Invenergy, a private company, should not have the power of eminent domain. Please contact your local Missouri state senator and let them know this will not be tolerated.

Those poor squirrels

According to the Missouri Conservationist, the best time to cut down dead or dying trees is September through October, because that avoids the bird nesting and squirrel nesting seasons and is the safest for wildlife. I wish the city would pay attention to that. Maybe they need a subscription to the Missouri Conservationist.

Lesson learned

The residents of St. Joseph could learn something from the people of Mound City, Missouri. They practice social distancing here. They don’t stand right on top of you in grocery stores, they go around with masks and gloves on. St. Joe could really learn a thing or two from them.

No crystal ball

People keep condemning President Donald Trump for not preparing for this pandemic. What exactly was he supposed to do to prepare for a crisis that no one saw coming? Even the experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization said the virus could be contained and was nothing to worry about. Nobody had a crystal ball on this.

Election calculation

We, the American people, did not want to open society back up; and go out to eat and watch movies; to mingle with each other and not wear masks. We don’t want to do that. It could kill some of us. Trump’s scared if we don’t do it, he won’t get re-elected. So what’s the common denominator here? He doesn’t care if some of us die as long as he gets re-elected.

Dead is dead

I’m very upset about the premature reopening of our country. I don’t know everything, but this I do know: Economies recover. Dead people don’t.

Money wasted

In regard to “Two-way politics,” you know, I couldn’t have said it better myself. The only thing I would add is that the president did allow the Democrats to give $25 million to the Kennedy Center and all those millions to Harvard, which is one of the richest universities in the country.

A big write-off

I’m very grateful when companies donate, I believe in donation 100%, but for Triumph to donate 24,000 pounds of food that could be contaminated because of over 500 or 600 workers with COVID-19, they’re just getting rid of their stuff so they can write it off.

Editor’s note: Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. It is thought to be transmitted person-to-person, through respiratory droplets. Also, the number of positive test results at Triumph Foods was 412.