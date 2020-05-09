Safe as houses
Hey, listen. When this nightmare is completely over, let’s not tell some people that it’s over. They can just stay in their houses forever.
Open it up
Since no one is practicing social distancing out here, and they never really shut this city down, they might as well open up the bars and everything else. Nobody out here is listening, our leaders aren’t listening. All they’re thinking about is that almighty dollar. Open up the restaurants, open up the pools. Open up everything. Why not?
Call your senator
Invenergy, a private company, should not have the power of eminent domain. Please contact your local Missouri state senator and let them know this will not be tolerated.
Those poor squirrels
According to the Missouri Conservationist, the best time to cut down dead or dying trees is September through October, because that avoids the bird nesting and squirrel nesting seasons and is the safest for wildlife. I wish the city would pay attention to that. Maybe they need a subscription to the Missouri Conservationist.
Lesson learned
The residents of St. Joseph could learn something from the people of Mound City, Missouri. They practice social distancing here. They don’t stand right on top of you in grocery stores, they go around with masks and gloves on. St. Joe could really learn a thing or two from them.
No crystal ball
People keep condemning President Donald Trump for not preparing for this pandemic. What exactly was he supposed to do to prepare for a crisis that no one saw coming? Even the experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization said the virus could be contained and was nothing to worry about. Nobody had a crystal ball on this.
Election calculation
We, the American people, did not want to open society back up; and go out to eat and watch movies; to mingle with each other and not wear masks. We don’t want to do that. It could kill some of us. Trump’s scared if we don’t do it, he won’t get re-elected. So what’s the common denominator here? He doesn’t care if some of us die as long as he gets re-elected.
Dead is dead
I’m very upset about the premature reopening of our country. I don’t know everything, but this I do know: Economies recover. Dead people don’t.
Money wasted
In regard to “Two-way politics,” you know, I couldn’t have said it better myself. The only thing I would add is that the president did allow the Democrats to give $25 million to the Kennedy Center and all those millions to Harvard, which is one of the richest universities in the country.
A big write-off
I’m very grateful when companies donate, I believe in donation 100%, but for Triumph to donate 24,000 pounds of food that could be contaminated because of over 500 or 600 workers with COVID-19, they’re just getting rid of their stuff so they can write it off.
Editor’s note: Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. It is thought to be transmitted person-to-person, through respiratory droplets. Also, the number of positive test results at Triumph Foods was 412.
Good news---the current polar bear population is the highest it has been in 50 years according to the Global Warming Policy Foundation.
Virus--At this point, the vast majority of COVID-19 cases has been among people living in confined living quarters---nursing homes, military personnel, people in communal living situations. health care workers. Take these groups out of the equation, and the incidence among other healthy people has been very low so far. Studies by Stanford University and others indicates that many, many people have contracted the virus and recovered without even consulting hospitals or physicians. What the future brings, no one knows. Those labeled "at risk" should continue to practice social-distancing. While a lot of people have died, and that is sad, it is important to consider the demographics of the virus.
A big write-off--(Triumph)---Unless you sit on the board of directors, there is no way you can ascertain the intentions of the company and their motivation. Many companies are donating during this virus, do you feel the same about all of them?
Dead is dead---We are so sorry you are upset. Just stay home if you are afraid.
Lesson learned---People in rural areas generally have more sense than those in large cities.
Barack Obama should make a reality check. He is no longer president. He might take a lesson from both President's Bush who had the dignity to hand over the reins and stay out of political controversy. Of course, they have nothing to hide.
A BIG WRITE OFF" Thanks again SJNP editors for once again correct the false information in this call. My question to you is why even print it because you know those uneducated folks t rump said he loved will probably believe it is true.
And those with Trump Derangement Syndrome will only believe Republicans are bad.
MONEY. WASTED' Do your remember the "Bridge to No where" in Alaska. Remind me which party was behind the fraud?
ELECTION CALCULATION: As I said on my call the other day "I'm not ready to sacrifice my life on the altar of t rump's reelection' I know the hocus pocus people like to claim that the pandemic is god's way of punishing us because of same sex marriage, abortion, etc. But have you ever thought (If you believe in your imaginary friend) that maybe this god's way of getting rid of t rump so that America can begin to heal and gain back some of it;s luster.
Dilly---first of all, Trump will be reelected. I notice you do not capitalize the word "God". That says much about you. Whether this pandemic is a punishment from God, I don't know. But I believe He exists and that we all will meet him face-to-face someday. As Blaise Paschal might say, how would you wager?
NO CRYSTAL BALL" I'll be happy to explain why everybody with any sense know that t rump has been a miserable failure in his response to the virus. First of all he doesn't read his daily briefings fro the intelligence service and as far back as November the were warning about the approaching Pandemic. He wants to blame President Obama for the lack of PPE but he has over three years to purchase what is needed. His administration even turned down the production of millions of pieces of PPE from a foreign country Man months before November. He wants to put the blame President Obama for no vaccine for covid-19, a disease that didn't exist until over three years after he left office. He wants us to forget how he wasted January, February, and March trying to convince the American people that what was about to happen to them wouldn't and was no big deal for it was a hoax from his political enemies. MASA MAKE AMERICA SANE AGAIN
And the Democrats, where were they? Oh, they were focused on a political witch hunt which will soon be fully exposed with the Durham report and the results of the continuing DOJ investigation.
aj--does your crystal ball tell you he does not read his intelligence briefings, or did you get that from the "fake" news outlets which have a considerable record of lying and misinterpreting the facts?
I mistakenly said the company making the PPE was Foreign. Here is my correction from the Washington Post I get daily along with the New York Times. "It was Jan. 22, a day after the first case of covid-19 was detected in the United States, and orders were pouring into Michael Bowen’s company outside Fort Worth, some from as far away as Hong Kong.
Bowen’s medical supply company, Prestige Ameritech, could ramp up production to make an additional 1.7 million N95 masks a week. He viewed the shrinking domestic production of medical masks as a national security issue, though, and he wanted to give the federal government first dibs.
“We still have four like-new N95 manufacturing lines,” Bowen wrote that day in an email to top administrators in the Department of Health and Human Services. “Reactivating these machines would be very difficult and very expensive but could be achieved in a dire situation.”
But communications over several days with senior agency officials — including Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary for preparedness and emergency response — left Bowen with the clear impression that there was little immediate interest in his offer.
“I don’t believe we as an government are anywhere near answering those questions for you yet,” Laura Wolf, director of the agency’s Division of Critical Infrastructure Protection, responded that same day.
Bowen persisted.
“We are the last major domestic mask company,” he wrote on Jan. 23. “My phones are ringing now, so I don’t ‘need’ government business. I’m just letting you know that I can help you preserve our infrastructure if things ever get really bad. I’m a patriot first, businessman second.”
Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, alleges he was removed from his job and reassigned to a lesser role because he tried to “prioritize science and safety over political expediency.”
Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, alleges he was removed from his job and reassigned to a lesser role because he tried to “prioritize science and safety over political expediency.” (Department of Health and Human Services/AP)
In the end, the government did not take Bowen up on his offer. Even today, production lines that could be making more than 7 million masks a month sit dormant."
NO CRYSTAL BALL: You ask what t rump could have done. First of all ye could have READ his daily security briefings as far back as November where they were warning of the approaching Pandemic. If he was a on top of things then why in the end could he only blame President Obama for empty shelves for PPE which his administration could have order many month before November from China. And how does he think that the American people are so stupid as to blame President Obama for not having a vaccine for covid-19 virus three years before it even existed.
Regarding Obama---the supply of ventilators and protective devices were depleted under Obama's watch and he failed to authorize re-supplying the stockpile. As Gov. Cuomo pointed out, they would have came in handy.
We will now wait for the lame racist excuses for the below mention shooting.
In the case to which you refer, criminal charges should be filed. But every case should be judged on its own merit.
Definition of White Privilege: Two gap toothed white supremacist confronting policemen while wearing assault vests with multiple magazines and assault rifles. And then walking away unharmed.
Definition of Black Justice The same two policemen standing over the dead body of a n unarmed young black men who had be shot by a racist father and son for committing the crime of "Jogging Black" and "Scaring them" and then it takes two and a half months to arrest them.
dilly---I see you have memorized the "catch" phrases. They are meaningless, of course, but your PC crowd doesn't know that.
