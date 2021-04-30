Reading up

The mayor of Baltimore, Maryland, was removed from office and got a three-year prison term for defrauding the taxpayers of Baltimore. She used their tax dollars to purchase a children’s book she wrote to place them in the public schools and libraries in Baltimore, thereby enriching herself at taxpayers’ expense. Will someone at the News-Press explain to me how that is different from Vice President Harris writing a children’s book, then using federal tax dollars to purchase it and place a copy into every backpack given to illegal immigrant children coming across the border? The cases seem extremely similar to me.

Editor’s note: That story has been debunked. The first to cover it, the New York Post, removed the original story from its website and replaced it with a revised version and this editor’s note: ”The original version of this article said migrant kids were getting Harris’ book in a welcome kit, but has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child.”

Be afraid

I would be more afraid of the gangs instead of the police. The policy by the Democrats to get rid of police is working. These officers are leaving and getting different jobs. You should be more worried about your own government. They are telling us what to do and what we can do. They used to call Trump a dictator, but you ain’t seen nothing yet. I hope you Biden people sure appreciate this.

Masked man

Only our president would be stupid enough to do this. Biden wears a mask outside to tell everyone that vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask outside.

Chaos crossing

People keep wondering why Biden and Harris won’t go to the border. It’s so chaotic, they’re afraid they will get killed. That’s the reason.

Train the public

All I hear about with this new administration is how they’re going to spend millions and millions of dollars retraining the police. How about we spend millions and millions of dollars to retrain the general public on how to follow law enforcement’s orders?

Tax them all

One question: Is Biden going to raise taxes on his millionaire family members? And is he going to raise taxes on Obama? It’s about time people opened their eyes to see what they’ve turned the country over to.