You’re exhausting

The only thing that’s exhausting for President Donald Trump supporters is the constant whining from you people who are so unhinged four years later because your Crooked Hillary Clinton didn’t win the election. We are exhilarated by Trump, and we will go marching to the voting booths in November to give him four more years to take care of our country and lead this nation.

Nonessential

Around the country, restrictions are being lifted regarding COVID-19. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is keeping the House of Representatives from meeting on May 4. Essential workers have been working and will continue to work around the country. I guess Nancy figures that the House is not essential. I tend to agree, the way they have acted the last three and half years under her leadership.

Investigation needed

I also won’t be voting for Joe Biden if he is a sexual predator. I do believe it needs to be investigated. And just because the communications director says he didn’t do it, that is absurd.

More of the same

I just read that the American dead from the coronavirus has surpassed the 58,220 American dead from Vietnam. That is just shocking. The interesting thing is that Trump refused to fight for either one of them.

At least wait

How can Triumph Foods, which has 16 reported cases of coronavirus infection in the St. Joseph facility and all week has been testing 2,800 local employees for the virus, donate 5,000 pounds of pork from that facility to Second Harvest Community Food Bank? The food bank serves the neediest people in St. Joseph. It’s a nice gesture, but at least wait until the 2,800 tests are completed.

Go back

So now the governor of Iowa is going to force people to go back to work. People are afraid of getting sick but she doesn’t care. And if they don’t go back to work, she’s going to pull their benefits. I don’t know what communist country these leaders came from but they need to go back.

Not so wise

Was it a good idea for the City Council to pay out Bruce Woody’s unused sick time, when a regular employee would not even have gotten the option to do that? Whenever you make exceptions for a few higher-ups, it is never wise — especially now during a world pandemic and the city seeing major budget shortfalls.