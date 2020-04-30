You’re exhausting
The only thing that’s exhausting for President Donald Trump supporters is the constant whining from you people who are so unhinged four years later because your Crooked Hillary Clinton didn’t win the election. We are exhilarated by Trump, and we will go marching to the voting booths in November to give him four more years to take care of our country and lead this nation.
Nonessential
Around the country, restrictions are being lifted regarding COVID-19. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is keeping the House of Representatives from meeting on May 4. Essential workers have been working and will continue to work around the country. I guess Nancy figures that the House is not essential. I tend to agree, the way they have acted the last three and half years under her leadership.
Investigation needed
I also won’t be voting for Joe Biden if he is a sexual predator. I do believe it needs to be investigated. And just because the communications director says he didn’t do it, that is absurd.
More of the same
I just read that the American dead from the coronavirus has surpassed the 58,220 American dead from Vietnam. That is just shocking. The interesting thing is that Trump refused to fight for either one of them.
At least wait
How can Triumph Foods, which has 16 reported cases of coronavirus infection in the St. Joseph facility and all week has been testing 2,800 local employees for the virus, donate 5,000 pounds of pork from that facility to Second Harvest Community Food Bank? The food bank serves the neediest people in St. Joseph. It’s a nice gesture, but at least wait until the 2,800 tests are completed.
Go back
So now the governor of Iowa is going to force people to go back to work. People are afraid of getting sick but she doesn’t care. And if they don’t go back to work, she’s going to pull their benefits. I don’t know what communist country these leaders came from but they need to go back.
Not so wise
Was it a good idea for the City Council to pay out Bruce Woody’s unused sick time, when a regular employee would not even have gotten the option to do that? Whenever you make exceptions for a few higher-ups, it is never wise — especially now during a world pandemic and the city seeing major budget shortfalls.
More of the same...not at all Editor. Becoming infected has no political purpose or national interest to happen.
Investigation needed...yes indeed. It is needed. Let’s see how many Cult45 members will agree with that and also include the 20+ accusations by their Dear Leader.
You’re exhausting....Cult45 members are the only people talking about Hilary.
Let’s try this again, beeoaklog.....care to address the numbers? You can check them yourself on the BLS website.
We’ll give you another chance to respond....
In January 2009, Hispanic unemployment stood at 10.1% It peaked in July at 13%. In January 2017, Hispanic unemployment was 5.8%. A difference of 7.2 points.
Since January 2017 til now, Hispanic unemployment reached a low of 3.9% as of September 2019. A difference of 1.9 points.
In January 2009, Black unemployment was 12.7% and peaked in March 2010 at 16.8%. In January 2017, it was 7.5%. A difference of 9.3 points.
From January 2017 to now, it reached a low of 5.4% in August 2019. A difference of 3.9 points.
Now, who has actually done the most for Hispanic and Black unemployment?
Border apprehensions, which is how they measure illegal crossings, is virtually unchanged. It is true that in 2017, illegal crossings declined, they've since grown back to the same as the years under Obama, according to the CBP. https://www.factcheck.org/2018/06/illegal-immigration-statistics/
And jobs continue to mover "overseas." https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jul/10/trump-workers-jobs-overseas-factories
I know you'll read this, I doubt you'll respond
