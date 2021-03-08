Drugs and money

The war on drugs was started to end addiction to drugs, but the war on drugs cannot be stopped because law enforcement agencies are addicted to federal money.

Shots for all

If they want to get this virus under control, everyone should qualify for a shot. I don’t care if you’re eight days old or 80 years old. Everyone should qualify. We aren’t going to get coronavirus under control until we get Washington, D.C., under control, the state leaders under control, the city leaders under control. Not everybody has access to a computer and not everybody can do everything from their phone.

Editor’s note: You appear to have access to a telephone. We would encourage you to try the Mosaic Life Care call-in center for vaccine registration at 816-271-4613.

More questions

I think all of us have a lot of questions about the proposed school bond issue. For example, if Benton and Lafayette are converted to middle schools, what happens to the four existing middle schools?

Editor’s note: There has been talk of turning Spring Garden into a grade school.

Read and weep

I just read “Be patient” in It’s your call and it kind of reminds me of when Nancy Pelosi said about the Affordable Care Act, “Let’s pass this thing so we can actually see what’s in it.”

Defining matter

When the Black Lives Matter group was looting and burning we called them protestors, but when people went to Washington we suddenly called them rioters. And now Democrats are spending millions of dollars to hunt down everyone who was there, whether they committed a crime or not.

Radical advice

He’s been in office now for less than two months, gas prices have gone up almost a dollar, and the morons that voted for him call him “president” while he’s almost completely incoherent at times. He’s triggering one crisis after another and even the Democrats are sorry they made him run for office. All he’s doing is listening to the radicals and he has no idea what it’s even all about.

Call me furious

We, the taxpayers of Missouri, should be furious with the state. We were told the money from the gaming and lottery sales would be coming to the public schools. Our state has once again lied and deceived.

Editor’s note: The state didn’t reduce gambling funds, but at times it used those funds to replace, rather than supplement general revenue to education.