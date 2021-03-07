Terrible ideas

I see the pandemic has our government thinking in terms of forced compliance. That’s right, you heard me. Now they are saying, “If you don’t get the shot, you can’t fly.” What does that say about the future for us? That’s the trouble with governments. They deal with terrible people in terrible countries with terrible ideas — and then they think, “Maybe it’s not such a terrible idea. Let’s try it.”

Going too far

I cannot believe they have cancelled six of Dr. Seuss’ books because they say they were racist. You are just looking for things to be offended about. It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.

Question of money?

In response to “Bringing in jobs:” I’ll tell you why. Because St. Joe only pays minimum wage jobs and Amazon pays more. Old money rules St. Joe, and that’s a fact.

Fix them up

For the last 40 years I’ve heard “we need to air condition the schools.” Every time they want money, they bring that issue up. Well, they’ve about wore that out and it still isn’t finished. Now it’s “old buildings.” Haven’t these people ever heard of maintenance?

What’s the status

Could someone please explain the status of American Family Insurance? I don’t recall seeing anything in the paper. Did they close? Are they still open, but working from home? Why is the building for sale?

Editor’s note: American Family Insurance employees have been working from home during the pandemic. The company anticipates it will buy limited office space for them in the future. This information was in the March 4 edition.

Makes me sick

I wonder what goes through people’s minds when they destroy things for no reason. It makes me sick to read about the horse statue being damaged. I hope these people are caught and put in jail, and they can pay for the damages. These people are sick.

Be patient

The school board doesn’t set the new boundaries. Administration sets that up and presents it to the school board. But that takes dozens and dozens of hours to work through the electronics of it, and you want it now? You’re going to have to wait. It just isn’t practical to do that now.

We care

To “More than shots:” Maybe you should find out what this bill is all about. What the left has snuck into this bill has nothing to do with the previous administration. For example, $1.5 million to build a bridge from New York to Canada; $100 million to build an underground railroad in Silicone Valley; $15 billion to live venues and theaters. Maybe you don’t care where your tax dollars go, but a lot of us do.