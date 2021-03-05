Squelching speech

There seems to be a growing trend, especially on the left, to have somebody who censors speech of some sort. Everyone who thinks that’s a good idea should be very careful about that, because censorship will have to be done by the government. Do you want the next Donald Trump determining censorship if you are on the other side?

Snow of ’61

In reference to Terry Jordan’s article about the snows in the area, perhaps the biggest one was omitted. It came just before Christmas 1961. Cars had to be abandoned on the highway and the snow covered them. That would be the biggest one I can remember.

What’s the difference?

If Lafayette and Benton are good enough for the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, they are good enough for the high schoolers. For one thing, thanks to COVID, most kids aren’t even in school. I am voting no.

Hardly working

People have been fed the lie that the Democrats are for the working man. But the Democrats are for the man who doesn’t work. The people who are for the working man are the ones who give us our jobs.

Vote tally

I would like the News-Press to publish which of our representatives voted on the stimulus package and which way did they vote, yes or no?

Editor’s note: The vote was split along party lines. In Missouri, those voting yes were Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver. The no votes were Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, William Long, Jason Smith, Ann Wagner and Blaine Luetkemeyer.

Bravo, Terry

Bravo and cheers to Terry Jordan. I have to say I love the articles he writes in the Weekender edition of the paper. Thank you, Terry. You do a wonderful job.

So certain

As we go through this time of uncertainty, there is one thing we can be certain of, and that is the fact that the mainstream media will never say a bad word about the president.

Bait and switch

To “Losing hand”: The lottery money is going to the schools as promised. The problem is the state reduced the amount of funds to education. The effect of this means the schools did not get any extra money. The Legislature is at work deceiving the public.