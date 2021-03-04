Gutsy county

I would like to congratulate the Mercer County officials for showing us what a backbone looks like. They actually have a spine, which I cannot say for a lot of Missouri. Our Second Amendment rights are so important that they cannot be up for grabs. It’s refreshing to see a county with some actual guts.

Crisis alert

They say there’s no crisis at the border, but 4,000 crossings every day? That tells me there’s a crisis. I hope all the people who voted for Biden and Harris are proud of themselves.

What’s next?

“Cancel culture” is at it again, canceling Dr. Seuss’ books. I wonder when they’ll get around to burning books as well.

No for now

I for one would vote “yes” on the school bond issue, but I will be voting “no” because the board keeps talking about “transparency” and there is zero transparency. Until you lay out the boundaries of what kids will be going to the old Central High School and what kids will be going to the new school, until you put that out there I will say “no” every time. Come on, school board. Get your act together.

A waste

After reading about all the wasted money over there in Afghanistan, when is the United States going to realize they can’t be the nanny for the rest of the world? What a waste of money.

Don’t forget

Every day on the front of the Midland section you have the COVID-19 pandemic by region, but you never have Andrew County. Please don’t forget about those of us who are in Andrew County and still a part of the St. Joseph community.

Bring in jobs

Why can’t American Family sell that building to Amazon or a reputable calling center to bring jobs to St. Joe?

Enough is enough

Biden’s credibility will never last six months. His bumbling will give the House back to the Republicans in the 2022 election. The call for term limits will continue to grow. We’ve had enough of their corruption.

Hold on

I just about fell out of my chair the other night when the superintendent of the SJSD informed us that the schools do not have air conditioning in all of them and the reason is because the district doesn’t have the money, and I recall taxpayers approving money for that very reason. I’d like to know where that money went.

Editor’s note: In 2012, voters passed a $42 million bond issue that included $5.1 million to bring air conditioning to all of the elementary schools.

More than shots

To the gentleman who called in and claimed the COVID relief bill has nothing to do with COVID. That relief bill isn’t about just getting shots into people’s arms. It’s also about dealing with the catastrophic economic collapse caused by the last administration’s bungled respond to the pandemic. Before you start pronouncing what these things are all about, it might be helpful to find out what they’re all about.

Upbeat news

Has anyone noticed how upbeat the ABC evening news is now that their man is back in the White House? They’re showing some real news stories these days.