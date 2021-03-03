Lot of wrecks

As a concerned parent and grandparent. About the high school being built out there in the heavy traffic area, the young drivers here in Benton — that’s my area — will be subject to driving in all that traffic, the highway, bad weather, there will probably be a lot of wrecks.

You just wait

I saw on world news that the gas prices could go up to $3 a gallon, so I want to thank all the Democrats who voted for Biden. But you haven’t seen anything yet. Wait until you have to pay $6 or $7 for half a gallon of milk. Then you’ll think about it when you went to the polls and voted for Biden. This is all going to get worse before it gets better.

Confusion

About the proposal by the St. Joseph School District: If the facilities are in such bad shape, but they’re not being removed; the school district is adding to them, not eliminating anything. It’s kind of confusing to me.

Teachers’ pet

Biden’s been in office 30 days and I am already sick and tired of him. Americans are last and immigrants are first in our country now. They get everything before the American people. It’s ridiculous. It’s because the teacher’s union put him in office and he has to be good to them. I’ll thank god the day he is out of office, and I hope that is soon.

Speak your mind

If Mr. Hoffman really believes in democracy, why is he insulting Trump’s supporters? I believe only in dictatorships, you are not allowed to talk your mind and you are not allowed to live in liberty.

Golden idol

Moses climbed the mountain and God gave him the Ten Commandments. He found the people had made a golden idol. He got very mad. What did I see at this Republican gathering place? A golden image of Trump. Anyone who knows anything about the Bible knows you’re not supposed to do that.

On vacation

Where are the CNN fact checkers now?

Minimum for Congress

Fifteen bucks, good God. For those who voted against it, you’re going to start making $15 or whatever the minimum wage is. I hope you get this. Every one one of them should have to go on the federal minimum wage without benefits.